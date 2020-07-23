NEWS
EVENTS
LITTLE BLACK BOOK
JOURNALS
VIDEOS
FS ASPIRE CPD
LOG IN
CONTACT
SUBSCRIBE
Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW
Superannuation
Domestic violence super reforms stall
BY ALLY SELBY  |  THURSDAY, 23 JUL 2020   12:15PM

Representatives from industry super and a legal body have called on the Federal Government to deliver on a promised scheme that would have stopped domestic violence perpetrators from hiding their super assets from their spouses.

Women's Legal Service Victoria (WLSV), Women in Super (WIS), the Australian Institute of Superannuation Trustees (AIST) and HESTA have called on the ATO, Treasury and ministerial staff to implement the $3.3 million scheme, which was due to begin on July 1 but has not yet been delivered.

The scheme, announced as part of the Women's Economic Security Statement, aimed to give women a better chance of accessing their share of superannuation assets after a separation.

Two-thirds of women experience problems with superannuation non-disclosure by the other party during a separation. In 21% of these cases, superannuation was the only significant asset held by the couple.

Sponsored by Franklin Templeton
Report: Building stronger relationships with ESG investing

WLSV manager of policy and campaigns Tania Clarke said the government's failure to implement the scheme had significantly disadvantaged women going through separation - especially survivors of domestic violence.

"Many of our clients have been in abusive relationships and their partners are hiding their superannuation assets and getting away with it because family law judgements can only be made on visible assets," she said.

"This is a real issue because superannuation is often the biggest - or only - asset of these relationships."

The government's scheme would have bypassed violent perpetrators and allowed family courts to get information on superannuation assets directly from the ATO, she said, saving their victim's time, money and heartache.

"Deliberate non-disclosure of financial assets is a form of emotional and economic abuse and it can lead to women walking away from their entitlements or to protracted and costly legal battles," Clarke said.

AIST chief executive Eva Scheerlinck agreed, arguing the government urgently needed to improve the visibility of super assets in family law disputes.

"The current process of uncovering non-disclosed super in a family law dispute needs an overhaul," she said.

"In many cases, enquiries need to be made to a multitude of funds leading to many women simply giving up the search.

"Allowing the courts to access ATO data is a simple measure that will make the process far more efficient, fair and cost-effective both for the individuals concerned and the super industry."

WIS chief executive Sandra Buckley said the implementation of the scheme would create more equitable and just outcomes for those involved in relationship breakdowns.

"The scheme will reduce the complexity, cost and time it takes to have full oversight of superannuation balances and prevent the deliberate stalling of court proceedings and non-disclosure of assets by former partners," she said.

Industry super fund HESTA partnered with WLSV late last year, with chief executive Debby Blakey arguing the current family law system is unnecessarily complex and expensive.

"This results in many women, especially those from low-income households or who are most vulnerable, simply walking away from their rightful share of super assets," Blakey said.

"If they can't claim their share of super, for many women this means losing their only income in retirement beyond the age pension."

At the time, Blakey said HESTA was working with WLSV to develop a streamlined and consistent process that all superannuation funds would be able to use to make the splitting of superannuation assets "easier, faster and fairer".

Read more: ATOHESTAFederal GovernmentDebby BlakeyTania ClarkeAustralian Institute of Superannuation TrusteesEva ScheerlinckWomen's Legal Service VictoriaSandra Buckley
VIEW COMMENTS
Related News
ATO doubles down on fraud crackdown
ATO crashes amid tax return, ERS rush
HESTA to go zero carbon
12 charged in $17m fraud
APRA warns of ERS second wave
Super fund names head of portfolio design
HESTA doubles down on climate action
ATO extends WFH deductions
Super-backed specialist centre opens in Hobart
ERS payments approach $30bn mark
Editor's Choice
Xinja dabbles in US stocks
ANNABELLE DICKSON
Neobank Xinja has announced plans to launch a US share trading platform Dabble, giving investors access to over 3000 stocks and exchange traded funds (ETFs).
State Street warns of dot-com parallels
ALLY SELBY
State Street Global Advisors has warned the current rally in equities markets parallels that of the dot-com boom, as price to earnings multiples continue to expand.
US considers restricting ESG in pensions
ELIZABETH MCARTHUR
The US Department of Labor (DOL) is considering imposing strict rules on how pension funds invest, which could see the scope for ethical and responsible investing limited.
No such thing as a free lunch: Lowe
ELIZA BAVIN
Reserve Bank of Australia governor Philip Lowe has said the government will likely need to borrow more money, but warned the central bank will not directly provide funding.
Videos
Brought to you by
Get it Daily
Keep up to date, don't be the last to know! Get the Financial Standard Daily Newsletter.
SUBSCRIBE
Products
'Guide To' Series
Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO
Publisher's Forum
Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO
Product Showcases
Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO
Expert Feed
Jim Stackpool
Managing Director
Certainty Advice Group
Jennifer Wu
Vice President
JP Morgan Chase Bank N.A.
Simon Carrodus
Solicitor Director
The Fold Legal
Sonia Cruz
Head of Licensing
The Fold Legal
Infographic: Vanguard's low-cost factor funds and ETFs
Featured Profile
MORE PROFILES
Ashleigh Crittle
CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER
JANA INVESTMENT ADVISERS PTY LIMITED
For JANA chief operating officer Ashleigh Crittle COVID-19 has thrown new challenges her way while also revealing what is most important. Elizabeth McArthur writes.
READ MORE
Professional Subscription for $295
(inc GST) for 1 year.
SUBSCRIBE
OTHER PUBLICATIONS
FS Advice
The Australian Journal of Financial Planning.
MORE INFO
Get the free iPad app
Download the Financial Standard iPad app for FREE.
DOWNLOAD
Latest News
Financial Standard
Free Newsletter
My Profile
Industry Events
CPD Program
Products
Research
Performance Tables
Journals
FSiTV
Copyright © 1992-2020 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.
Link to something GcImjjDT