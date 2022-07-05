Newspaper icon
Investment
Dodge volatility, invest in global equities: Report

BY CASSANDRA BALDINI  |  TUESDAY, 5 JUL 2022   12:26PM

When looking for companies to invest in think medium-term, buy sustainable themes, look for opportunities and drip feed or average into the market, a new report says.

Paul Wild is a senior fund manager at Pendal Group's wholly owned subsidiary J O Hambro Capital Management.

In a recent report published by the investment manager, he said when it comes to global equities, invest in "good companies" that have a moat surrounding the perimeter.

In other words, invest in companies that have "defensible market share and pricing power."

"When you're investing for the medium term, remember that the medium term is an aggregation of many short terms. And in the short term, prices can be distorted from fundamentals, affected by the positioning of funds," Wild said.

"So, it's a good idea to drip feed or average into the market, knowing that you're very unlikely to ever pick the absolute low."

He added that managers need to fight the behavioural instinct to get more bearish as the market falls.

He said: "How inflation and interest rate increases impact consumption, investment and credit risk, are key considerations for investors."

Wild suggested when looking at equity investment focus on companies that have pricing power and can maintain their return.

"Healthcare and pharmaceutical stocks have been a "port in the storm, financials have been a little more mixed, and their outlook remains that way," he said.

"While rising interest rates help many lenders improve their net interest margins, fears of a surge in non-performing loans as rates rise have partially overwhelmed the good news.

"Our view on banks is that the need to provision for bad loans will increase, but it's coming off very low levels and thus we will see some normalisation."

"Insurance companies look relatively attractive, he added, and some technology stocks present an opportunity - but they must have strong balance sheets and be profitable."

Wild explained that companies that facilitate the digitalisation process for corporates are examples of strong tech opportunities.

'"And there's also opportunities in the semi-conductor sector - though Wild prefers companies that benefit from the lithography capital investment by semi-conductor companies, rather than the companies themselves," he said.

He said look for sustainable themes and trends "which are irrefutable", saying: "The whole area of energy efficiency is one and there's a myriad of ways to play this. It might be via renewables and investing in semi-conductor capital expenditure plays, or it might be within the industrials sector.

Wild added that digitalisation is another irrefutable trend.

"Clearly it is time to avoid companies that are excessively speculative, or have weak balance sheets, or will have difficulties accessing finance at reasonable rates," he said.

"Investors need to look through the crisis or dislocation as best they can and know that there is always the other side, patience tends to be rewarded."

Read more: Paul WildO Hambro Capital ManagementPendal Group
