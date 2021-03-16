Dexus plans merger with AMP Capital fund

The Dexus Wholesale Property Fund has entered into an implementation agreement with the $5 billion AMP Capital Diversified Property Fund, but AMP Capital isn't necessarily on board.

The merger has been recommended by the AMP Capital Diversified Property Fund independent board committee.

Dexus said in an update to the ASX that the agreement is the result of discussions with the responsible entity for the AMP Capital fund and six months of engagement with unit holders.

Under the agreement, the Dexus fund and AMP Capital fund would merge through a stapling transaction.

"AMP Capital Diversified Property Fund is a strategic fit with Dexus Wholesale Property Fund's existing portfolio, providing additional exposure to premium assets. The ability to merge this portfolio in a cost and capital efficient manner enables us to create a combined entity which delivers strong benefits to investors," Dexus Wholesale Property Fund manager Michael Sheffield said.

Dexus chief executive Darren Steinberg added: "The merger delivers further economies of scale from a management, procurement and leasing perspective across the platform and is strongly aligned with our objective of being the wholesale partner of choice."

The merger will only go ahead with agreement from the responsible entities for both funds and 50% of Dexus unit holders and 75% of AMP Capital unit holders must vote in favour of the plan.

Unit holder meetings for both funds to vote on the merger are expected to be held in late April 2021.

Responding to Dexus' announcement, AMP Capital said it has put a different proposal forward. It did not reveal what the alternative proposal entails.

AMP and Ares are currently in discussions regarding a joint venture for AMP Capital's private markets businesses, which includes its real estate funds like the Diversified Property Fund. AMP Capital said Ares is being kept informed of discussions with Dexus.

"While we respect the independent board committee's decision, we have strong conviction and confidence in our team and its knowledge of the fund portfolio. The performance of AMP Capital Diversified Property Fund speaks for itself and we are confident that our proposal will deliver benefits to all unit holders. We will continue to engage directly with unit holders on the benefits of our proposal and the high-quality nature of the portfolio," AMP Capital head of real estate Kylie O'Connor said.

"AMP Capital has a proud history of managing AMP Capital Diversified Property Fund since its first iteration in 1971 - a core portfolio of high-quality assets across the retail, office and logistics sectors, focused on achieving strong risk adjusted returns through active portfolio construction and asset management."