NEWS
EVENTS
LITTLE BLACK BOOK
JOURNALS
VIDEOS
FS ASPIRE CPD
LOG IN
CONTACT
SUBSCRIBE
Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW
Investment
Dexus plans merger with AMP Capital fund
BY ELIZABETH MCARTHUR  |  TUESDAY, 16 MAR 2021   11:54AM

The Dexus Wholesale Property Fund has entered into an implementation agreement with the $5 billion AMP Capital Diversified Property Fund, but AMP Capital isn't necessarily on board.

The merger has been recommended by the AMP Capital Diversified Property Fund independent board committee.

Dexus said in an update to the ASX that the agreement is the result of discussions with the responsible entity for the AMP Capital fund and six months of engagement with unit holders.

Under the agreement, the Dexus fund and AMP Capital fund would merge through a stapling transaction.

"AMP Capital Diversified Property Fund is a strategic fit with Dexus Wholesale Property Fund's existing portfolio, providing additional exposure to premium assets. The ability to merge this portfolio in a cost and capital efficient manner enables us to create a combined entity which delivers strong benefits to investors," Dexus Wholesale Property Fund manager Michael Sheffield said.

Dexus chief executive Darren Steinberg added: "The merger delivers further economies of scale from a management, procurement and leasing perspective across the platform and is strongly aligned with our objective of being the wholesale partner of choice."

The merger will only go ahead with agreement from the responsible entities for both funds and 50% of Dexus unit holders and 75% of AMP Capital unit holders must vote in favour of the plan.

Unit holder meetings for both funds to vote on the merger are expected to be held in late April 2021.

Responding to Dexus' announcement, AMP Capital said it has put a different proposal forward. It did not reveal what the alternative proposal entails.

AMP and Ares are currently in discussions regarding a joint venture for AMP Capital's private markets businesses, which includes its real estate funds like the Diversified Property Fund. AMP Capital said Ares is being kept informed of discussions with Dexus.

"While we respect the independent board committee's decision, we have strong conviction and confidence in our team and its knowledge of the fund portfolio. The performance of AMP Capital Diversified Property Fund speaks for itself and we are confident that our proposal will deliver benefits to all unit holders. We will continue to engage directly with unit holders on the benefits of our proposal and the high-quality nature of the portfolio," AMP Capital head of real estate Kylie O'Connor said.

"AMP Capital has a proud history of managing AMP Capital Diversified Property Fund since its first iteration in 1971 - a core portfolio of high-quality assets across the retail, office and logistics sectors, focused on achieving strong risk adjusted returns through active portfolio construction and asset management."

Read more: DexusAMP Capital Diversified Property FundAresASXDarren SteinbergKylie O'ConnorMichael Sheffield
VIEW COMMENTS
Related News
Westpac best for ESG reporting in Australia: Report
Shock statistics on gender gap on boards
BetaShares launches climate ETF
AMP Capital still being dressed up for sale
BetaShares to launch new fund
AMP Capital to bring cars to shopping centre
Another glitch for the ASX
HUB24 completes Paragem sale
Netwealth names new director
Link scraps European acquisition
Editor's Choice
Buffett doesn't want to report on diversity, climate
KANIKA SOOD
Berkshire Hathaway is urging shareholders to vote against two separate proposals urging the firm to disclose its climate-related risks and diversity metrics.
BetaShares targets HNW market with new role
ELIZA BAVIN
BetaShares has announced a new appointment to a newly created role targeting the high-net-worth market.
Zenith acquires asset allocation specialist
ELIZABETH MCARTHUR
Research house and investment consultant firm Zenith Investment Partners has acquired an asset allocation specialist.
JANA hires from NYSE
ANNABELLE DICKSON
The asset consultant has appointed a head of technology and operations from the New York Stock Exchange as it builds out its digital transformation team.
Videos
Brought to you by
Get it Daily
Keep up to date, don't be the last to know! Get the Financial Standard Daily Newsletter.
SUBSCRIBE
Products
'Guide To' Series
Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO
Publisher's Forum
Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO
Product Showcases
Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO
Expert Feed
Judith Beck
Author
Admin Special Accounts
Phil Anderson
General Manager Policy & Professionalism
Association of Financial Advisers
Swen Werner
Managing Director
State Street Global Markets
Marko Milek
Head of Data and Analytics APAC, Managing Director, State Street Alpha, Singapore
State Street Global Markets
Industry Events
MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
MAR
17
Advisers Big Day Out - Adelaide 
MAR
18
Advisers Big Day Out - Melbourne 
MAR
23
Advisers Big Day Out - Brisbane 
MAR
24
Advisers Big Day Out - Sydney 
MAR
25
Technical Services Forum 
Your Opinion
MORE POLLS
  With Bitcoin jumping to new highs, do you think fund managers and superannuation funds should be allocating to digital currencies?
Featured Profile
MORE PROFILES
Mandy Mannix
GENERAL MANAGER, ASSET MANAGEMENT DISTRIBUTION
MLC ASSET MANAGEMENT
With enough hard work and determination, and a dash of help from those around you, you can achieve anything. It's what we all learn in our younger years but is personified in MLC general manager, asset management distribution, Mandy Mannix. Eliza Bavin writes.
READ MORE
Professional Subscription for $295
(inc GST) for 1 year.
SUBSCRIBE
ACCESS MORE CONTENT
FS Advice
The Australian Journal of Financial Planning.
MORE INFO
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Latest News
Financial Standard
Free Newsletter
My Profile
Industry Events
CPD Program
Products
Research
Performance Tables
Journals
FSiTV
Copyright © 1992-2021 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.
Link to something uL6Reksm