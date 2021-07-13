Demand soars for global equities ETFs

Investors poured their money into global equities exchange-traded funds, which took in nearly $5 billion in the first half of 2021.

This is according to a joint analysis by the Australian Securities Exchange and Vanguard, which found that global equity ETFs were the asset class of choice for Australian investors.

Aussie equity ETFs on the other hand saw $1.5 billion of inflows, 69% lower than global equities.

Vanguard head of ETF capital markets for the Asia-Pacific Minh Tieu said international equity ETFs are proving to be an efficient way for investors to gain access to global investment opportunities, while at the same time reducing home country bias and further diversifying portfolios.

Some 41% of Vanguard's total ETF inflows came from ETFs in the first half of 2021.

The fund manager said it had its second largest quarter on record with over $2 billion in inflows, namely across Vanguard Australian Shares Index ETF (VAS, $766 million), Vanguard MSCI Index International Shares ETF (VGS, $404 million) and Vanguard Diversified High Growth ETF (VDHG, $391 million).

"It's encouraging to see an increasing number of investors putting their trust in Vanguard and investing with us. We're also pleased that investors continue to realise the many benefits of broad-based ETFs that have stood the test of time, particularly how they provide low-cost, diversified exposure to overseas markets that may otherwise be inaccessible," Tieu said.

Overall, the local ETF market has surpassed $111 billion in assets under management.

A separate study by AUSIEX reinforced the popularity of ETFs.

Before COVID-19, one in five advisers trading via platforms invested in ETFs. This figure has now gone up to one in two using ETFs, as many looked to this vehicle to invest in fixed interest, REITs and international equities.