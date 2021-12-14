NEWS
Executive Appointments

De Ferrari returns to Credit Suisse

BY KARREN VERGARA  |  TUESDAY, 14 DEC 2021   12:04PM

Francesco De Ferrari will return to his old hunting ground after finishing up at AMP in June.

De Ferrari has signed on to become the chief executive of the Credit Suisse's wealth management division as of 1 January 2022.

He also assumes the role of chief executive for the Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA) region in the interim.

The Credit Suisse veteran took the reins at AMP on 1 December 2018 as the firm grappled with the fallout from the Hayne Royal Commission.

De Ferrari was hired on a rolling contract with either party being able to terminate on six months' notice. Alexis George took over as AMP chief in August this year.

Credit Suisse group chief executive Thomas Gottstein said De Ferrari brings over 24 years of experience, of which 17 years were in executive roles at Credit Suisse offices in the Asia Pacific and EMEA regions.

"He will also ensure an orderly implementation of the new business structure in his ad interim role as chief executive of the EMEA region," Gottstein said.

His appointment is part of Credit Suisse's executive team and structural shakeup.

Investment bank chief executive Christian Meissner has the new role of Americas region chief.

Philipp Wehle will become chief financial officer of the wealth management and head of client segment management, global wealth. He will work closely with De Ferrari.

Helman Sitohang and André Helfenstein have been appointed as chief executives of the APAC and Switzerland regions respectively. Mark Hannam is the new head of internal audit.

Also in the New Year, the bank will be split into four units of: wealth management, investment bank, Swiss bank and asset management across EMEA, Americas, Switzerland and APAC.

Read more: Credit SuisseAMPFrancesco De FerrariThomas GottsteinAlexis GeorgeAndré HelfensteinChristian MeissnerHayne Royal CommissionHelman SitohangMark HannamPhilipp Wehle
