Executive Appointments
David Atkin joins ME Bank board
BY KANIKA SOOD  |  THURSDAY, 7 JAN 2021   4:59PM

Former Cbus Super chief executive David Atkin, who recently joined AMP Capital, has just added a board position at ME Bank.

David Atkin joined the industry-fund-owned bank's board as a non-executive director on January 1, alongside Westpac's former chief operating officer and head of group services John Arthur.

Atkin and Arthur join ME Bank's board, as John Nesbitt retired on December 31.

"John is a highly experienced and respected leader and comes to us with a wealth of banking and management experience. In particular, his expertise in delivering improved customer experience for banking customers through tech and digital innovation and streamlining customer operations will be of significant value to ME," ME Bank chair James Evans said.

"David is an equally experienced and respected executive in the Australian financial services industry. He has a demonstrated track record of leading growth and transformation projects that create long-term sustainable value for customers and stakeholders, for some of Australia's largest financial services businesses."

Atkin was the chief executive at Cbus for 12 years during which it went from being a $12 billion fund to holding $57 billion in assets under management. He tendered a surprise resignation in January 2020.

On 2 December 2020, AMP Capital announced it had hired Atkin as deputy chief executive with operational leadership of the business in an interim capacity until June 2021, while AMP continues its search for a permanent chief executive.

