Cromwell nabs Investa chief

The ASX-listed property investor and fund manager has appointed Investa Property Group's former chief executive to lead the company.

Jonathan Callaghan will commence the role of chief executive no later than January 2022, replacing Paul Weightman who retired in December 2020.

Callaghan spent over 14 years at Investa and joined as group executive - corporate development and general counsel in 2006. He was responsible for the sale of Investa's Office and Land Business which led to his appointment as chief executive in 2016.

Callaghan was a member of the Property Council of Australia and a director at the Responsible Investment Association Australasia. He started his career as a solicitor at Corrs Chambers Westgarth and Gilbert + Tobin.

"The board has full confidence that Jonathan's strategic and operational management capabilities are the right fit to grow Cromwell's position as a leading property investment and funds management company," Cromwell chair Gary Weiss said.

"Jonathan's track record in creating value for investors at Investa was industry leading. His strong property funds management experience, coupled with his proven ability to source and deploy capital, will be critical to Cromwell's strategy of accelerating growth in its funds management businesses."

Commenting on his appointment, Callaghan added: "It is an honour to be joining Cromwell, a company with a strong heritage in the property and funds management industry. There is enormous potential at Cromwell, and I look forward to working with Gary, the board and the Cromwell team to unlock value across the company's direct property investment portfolio and to grow Cromwell's funds management businesses."

Acting chief executive Michael Wilde will return to his position as chief financial officer.