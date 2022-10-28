Credit Suisse restructures investment bank

Following a strategic review, Credit Suisse will undertake a "radical" restructure of its investment bank and cut thousands of jobs.

Credit Suisse chair Axel P. Lehmann said the group has "become unfocused" in recent years and the new strategy is "the blueprint for success".

The Markets business will see its cross-asset investor product capabilities, equities, FX and rates access closely aligned to the group's wealth management and Swiss banking functions, while remaining committed to institutional clients. The Markets business will be led by current co-head of the investment bank and co-head of global trading solutions Mike J. Ebert and current co-head of global trading solutions and co-head of the APAC investment bank Ken Pang.

Under the changes, chief executive of the investment bank Christian Meissner has left the group, effective immediately.

The group plans to spin off its capital markets and advisory division as CS First Boston. Director Michael Klein will step down from the board and is expected to be appointed chief executive of the new business,

A Capital Release Unit will be created to comprise a non-core unit (NCU), including the remainder of Prime Services and non-wealth management lending in emerging markets, and securitised products. This will be led by Louise Kitchen.

It has also entered an agreement with a consortium led by Apollo Global Management to transfer a "significant portion" of its Securitised Products Group.

Credit Suisse is also cutting costs. It is targeting a 50% reduction in consultancy spend and 30% reduction in contractor spend. In terms of headcount, the culling of 2700 staff is already underway, and will cut a total of 9000 jobs by 2025 end, though didn't specify which jobs would go.

The group lost over $6 billion last quarter and has been the subject of several scandals in recent years, including the Archegos and Greensill Capital collapses, a breach of COVID rules by its then chair in 2021 and questions around its financial position.

Credit Suisse's share price has more than halved this year, taking another substantial dive after the restructuring announcement. It now sits at $6.07, down from $7.45 on the previous close.