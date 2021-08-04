CPP Investments APAC lead to depart

The head of Asia Pacific for the Canada Pension Plan Investment Board has been promoted, with a replacement yet to be confirmed.

Suyi Kim served as head of Asia Pacific since June 2016, overseeing close to $118 billion in investments and about 160 staff.

Effective September 15, Kim will take on the role of global head of private equity, working with 160 private equity fund managers and other partners. As at March 31, the private equity department managed more than $125 billion in assets.

"Suyi's background in private equity, extensive experience leading our Asia Pacific business and deep knowledge of the organisation makes her ideally suited for this role, and demonstrates the depth of our leadership team," CPP Investments president and chief executive John Graham said.

"CPP Investments is one of the top private equity investors globally, and I am confident that with her global expertise, Suyi will build on the success of a strong and experienced PE team to continue to deliver solid long-term results for CPP contributors and beneficiaries."

A spokesperson for CPP Investments confirmed a replacement for Kim will be named in due course.

Kim has been with CPP Investments since 2007, having previously worked at Ontario Teachers' Pension Plan and The Carlyle Group. She also has experience at McKinsey & Co. and PwC.