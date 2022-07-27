CPI rises, IMF lowers global outlook

Australia's annual CPI inflation grew to 6.1% in the June quarter, slightly below the consensus forecast of 6.3%.

Consumer prices rose 1.8% this quarter, again less than the 1.9% forecast.

"Annual CPI inflation increased 6.1% in the June quarter, due to higher dwelling construction costs and automotive fuel prices," the Australian Bureau of Statistics (ABS) said.

Annual trimmed mean inflation, which excluded large price rises and falls, increased to 4.9%; the highest level seen since the ABS started recording this category.

Driving inflation, goods accounted for 79% of the rise in CPI this quarter. This reflects high freight costs, supply constraints, and prolonged strong demand, according to the ABS.

The statistical agency added that price rises were also driven by a continuance of high levels of building construction activity combined with ongoing shortages of materials and labour.

ABS head of prices statistics Michelle Marquardt commented: "Shortages of building supplies and labour, high freight costs and ongoing high levels of construction activity continued to contribute to price rises for newly built dwellings."

"Fewer grant payments made this quarter from the Federal government's HomeBuilder program and similar state-based housing construction programs also contributed to the rise."

Similarly, automotive fuel prices price rises endured for an eighth consecutive quarter.

The ABS said: "Price pressures continued to flow through to consumers following an oil price shock caused by the Russian invasion of Ukraine last quarter, coupled with ongoing easing of COVID-19 restrictions strengthening global demand."

"While a cut in the fuel excise of 22 cents per litre on 30 March 2022 resulted in fuel price falls in April, price rises were seen in May and June.

"The average unleaded fuel price in the month of June surpassed the previous record high monthly average seen in March."

ABS data said the most significant contributors to the rise in the June quarter CPI were new dwellings (5.6%) and automotive fuel (4.2%).

Meanwhile, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) has hugely downgraded its global growth outlook.

"The world's three largest economies are stalling, with important consequences for the global outlook. Inflation is a major concern," the IMF said.

"The global economy, still reeling from the pandemic and Russia's invasion of Ukraine, is facing an increasingly gloomy and uncertain outlook."

The IMF claimed that many of the downside risks it had previously flagged have begun to materialise.

Specifically, it is concerned about higher than expected inflation triggering a tightening of global financial conditions, China's slowdown being worse than anticipated and negative spillovers from the war in Ukraine.

"Global output contracted in the second quarter this year," the IMF said.

Moreover, it forecast that growth will slow from last year's 6.1% to 3.2% this year and 2.9% next year. This is indicative of 0.4% and 0.7% respective downgrades from April.

"The resulting synchronised monetary tightening across countries is historically unprecedented, and its effects are expected to bite, with global growth slowing next year and inflation decelerating," the IMF said.

"Tighter monetary policy will inevitably have real economic costs, but delaying it will only exacerbate the hardship."

The IMF recommended that central banks that have started tightening should stay the course until inflation is tamed.

Aside from the IMF announcement, a White House statement has quashed the traditional recession evaluation method of two consecutive quarters of falling GDP - just one week before GDP data is released.

The Biden Administration said: "While some maintain that two consecutive quarters of falling real GDP constitute a recession, that is neither the official definition nor the way economists evaluate the state of the business cycle."

"Recession probabilities are never zero, but trends in the data through the first half of this year used to determine a recession are not indicating a downturn."