COVID-19 poses unique human rights threats

COVID-19 is posing distinct threats to the digital human rights of people all over the world, with consequences for companies and investors.

In a new paper Robeco head of sustainability integration Masja Zandbergen expressed the belief that if digital rights are not protected by good regulatory frameworks COVID-19 could not only see human rights eroded but nations could see worse health outcomes.

This is because, she explained, as nations release tracking apps, such as Australia's COVIDSafe, citizens will be reluctant to download them if their data is not adequately protected.

"In the COVID-19 crisis - as with many other material ESG topics, by the way - digital human rights are being put to the test," Zandbergen said.

"On the one hand, apps to track down infected people can save lives and help unlock societies, in turn helping the economy. On the other hand, if it is not done carefully, people's privacy is at risk."

The idea that privacy rights should be put aside for this public health matter is one that Zandbergen refutes.

She said mandating the use of an app like COVIDSafe would be an effort bound to fail in many countries as the public would not accept such a move, and that would leave the government with an ineffective public health tool.

Meanwhile, government's using the COVID-19 pandemic to increase surveillance of citizens is another human rights threat that Robeco thinks could have consequences for companies and investors.

"Facial recognition, for example, is already playing a role in the surveillance, monitoring and control of people's movements in the coronavirus outbreak. China is using it to track infected individuals and identify those not wearing masks," Zandbergen said.

"In Moscow, Russian authorities are reportedly using surveillance cameras, facial recognition systems and geolocation to enforce its quarantine regime and track infected individuals and their family members."

On top of that, conspiracy theories and misinformation have flourished in this environment.

Robeco thinks information and communication technology companies could be seeing orders from governments to restrict access and disrupt networks.

Zandbergen noted that authorities in the US, Iran and China have already attempted to control the information shared on social media by health professionals and journalists.

"On the other hand we have seen a lot of misinformation being published, ranging from holding your breath to all kinds of medicines being hailed as the solution to this pandemic," she said.

"In response to this, large platforms such as Facebook, Google and Twitter are pointing consumers proactively to reliable sources like health authorities."

Platforms playing the role of sorting fact from fiction is not so much the issue, Zandbergen said.

Her colleague Robeco global consumer trends equities portfolio manager Jack Neele agrees.

He told Financial Standard that it has become accepted that social media companies will remove or control what they perceive to be misinformation.

And, this is unlikely to turn off users, or impact the bottom line for social media companies.

"We actively engage social media companies on misinformation. Related to COVID-19, we support the efforts of social media companies to respond to false information by prioritising, amplifying, and increasing access to accurate information," Neele said.

"We don't expect removing or tagging misinformation to have a meaningful effect on user growth or user engagement. Given the size and reach of the established social media platforms, the barriers to entry for new platforms are very high."

