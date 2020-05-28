NEWS
Investment
COVID-19 poses unique human rights threats
BY ELIZABETH MCARTHUR  |  THURSDAY, 28 MAY 2020   4:27PM

COVID-19 is posing distinct threats to the digital human rights of people all over the world, with consequences for companies and investors.

In a new paper Robeco head of sustainability integration Masja Zandbergen expressed the belief that if digital rights are not protected by good regulatory frameworks COVID-19 could not only see human rights eroded but nations could see worse health outcomes.

This is because, she explained, as nations release tracking apps, such as Australia's COVIDSafe, citizens will be reluctant to download them if their data is not adequately protected.

"In the COVID-19 crisis - as with many other material ESG topics, by the way - digital human rights are being put to the test," Zandbergen said.

"On the one hand, apps to track down infected people can save lives and help unlock societies, in turn helping the economy. On the other hand, if it is not done carefully, people's privacy is at risk."

The idea that privacy rights should be put aside for this public health matter is one that Zandbergen refutes.

She said mandating the use of an app like COVIDSafe would be an effort bound to fail in many countries as the public would not accept such a move, and that would leave the government with an ineffective public health tool.

Meanwhile, government's using the COVID-19 pandemic to increase surveillance of citizens is another human rights threat that Robeco thinks could have consequences for companies and investors.

"Facial recognition, for example, is already playing a role in the surveillance, monitoring and control of people's movements in the coronavirus outbreak. China is using it to track infected individuals and identify those not wearing masks," Zandbergen said.

"In Moscow, Russian authorities are reportedly using surveillance cameras, facial recognition systems and geolocation to enforce its quarantine regime and track infected individuals and their family members."

On top of that, conspiracy theories and misinformation have flourished in this environment.

Robeco thinks information and communication technology companies could be seeing orders from governments to restrict access and disrupt networks.

Zandbergen noted that authorities in the US, Iran and China have already attempted to control the information shared on social media by health professionals and journalists.

"On the other hand we have seen a lot of misinformation being published, ranging from holding your breath to all kinds of medicines being hailed as the solution to this pandemic," she said.

"In response to this, large platforms such as Facebook, Google and Twitter are pointing consumers proactively to reliable sources like health authorities."

Platforms playing the role of sorting fact from fiction is not so much the issue, Zandbergen said.

Her colleague Robeco global consumer trends equities portfolio manager Jack Neele agrees.

He told Financial Standard that it has become accepted that social media companies will remove or control what they perceive to be misinformation.

And, this is unlikely to turn off users, or impact the bottom line for social media companies.

"We actively engage social media companies on misinformation. Related to COVID-19, we support the efforts of social media companies to respond to false information by prioritising, amplifying, and increasing access to accurate information," Neele said.

"We don't expect removing or tagging misinformation to have a meaningful effect on user growth or user engagement. Given the size and reach of the established social media platforms, the barriers to entry for new platforms are very high."

Read our full COVID-19 news coverage and analysis here.

Sydney boutique shutters fund
KANIKA SOOD
A Sydney boutique under Grant Samuel Funds Management's banner has closed its $28 million fund that invested in VIX and S&P 500 options.
ING rejigs super offering, closes balanced option
KANIKA SOOD
ING's Living Super offering is putting the lid on its balanced option after feedback from members that it's too similar to the growth option, and will add two more defensive options.
FPA confirms redundancies
ELIZABETH MCARTHUR
The Financial Planning Association of Australia has unveiled its five-year plan, which includes redundancies.
Calastone inks JP Morgan deal
HARRISON WORLEY
JP Morgan Asset Management's trading and analytics platform is set to be powered by the automation capabilities of Calastone, after the two firms formed a partnership.
MORE PROFILES
Michelle Lopez
HEAD OF AUSTRALIAN EQUITIES
ABERDEEN STANDARD INVESTMENTS AUSTRALIA LIMITED
Michelle Lopez is about to cap off her first year as the head of Australian equities at Aberdeen Standard Investments. She shares with Kanika Sood the journey that got her there and the challenges facing women in funds management.
READ MORE
