CountPlus firm finalises acquisition

CountPlus member firm Unite Advisory has finalised the terms to acquire and merge with Coffs Harbour based advisory firm Bentley Brett & Vincent.

The transaction includes an initial payment of $1.45 million and deferred payments over two years with the maximum purchase price of $1.70 million.

BBV director Veronica Bruce with join Unite's Victoria Studley and Hilary Acheson as a principal and shareholder. She will also become an adviser within Count Financial's network.

"BBV is a quality practice that has always focused on developing lasting partnerships with their clients. We are excited to bring our businesses together and continue our 'grow with certainty' philosophy," Studley said.

CountPlus chief executive Matthew Rowe said this merger is another example of its 'Owner, Driver-Partner' model.

"The acquisition and merger of Unite and BBV is another example of how we identify and invest in quality people and businesses. The existing clients of Unite and BBV will have access to a larger team with substantial experience in accounting and financial advice services," Rowe said.

"Both businesses understand the unique challenges faced by people in the mid-north coast and will come together to continue meeting those needs."

In May, member firm Cooper Reeves merged with 4Front Holdings and was rebranded to 4Front. CountPlus sold its Cooper Reeves shares in exchange for shares in 4Front.

The new firm is expected to double revenue to $9 million as well as its staff base to 53 employees.