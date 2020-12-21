CountPlus firm completes tuck in acquisition

The ASX-listed advice and accounting group has continued to carry out its extensive growth strategy with one of its member firms completing a tuck-in acquisition of a separate member firm.

Perth-based member firm Bentleys WA Pty Ltd has finalised terms to acquire 50% of Stirling Partners Chartered Accountants.

Bentleys will pay $1.09 million for the stake made up of an initial payment and the remaining balance due in 12 months based on the achievement of minimum revenues.

As a result of the acquisition, Stirling director Erich Pederson will transition to Bentleys as a principal.

Pedersen has over 20 years' experience in the accounting industry, having been director of Stirling for 18 years. He is also a fellow of the Financial Services Institute of Australia.

CountPlus chief executive Matthew Rowe said the transaction is a boost for Bentleys clients.

"We are excited to complete this acquisition and enhance the capability of the team at Bentleys. Stirling has a strong reputation in the Perth community and a history of delivering quality client outcomes, meaning they are an excellent fit for the CountPlus network," he said.

Last week, Godfrey Pembroke firm Venture Financial Advisers has joined Count Financial as a member firm, following Ascent Private Wealth's transition to CountPlus from the MLC Wealth dealer group in November.

Further to this, CountPlus flagged that it will continue tuck-in acquisitions and reported $27 million in gross cash as well as a $25 million debt facility to fund investment in tuck-in acquisitions, business opportunities and owner, partner-driver growth opportunities.

It recently acquired Freedom Accounting Group, CBD Wealth Solutions, Arch Capital and Hillard O'Donnell and Associates.