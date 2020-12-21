NEWS
Financial Planning
Sponsored by
CountPlus firm completes tuck in acquisition
BY ANNABELLE DICKSON  |  MONDAY, 21 DEC 2020   11:20AM

The ASX-listed advice and accounting group has continued to carry out its extensive growth strategy with one of its member firms completing a tuck-in acquisition of a separate member firm.

Perth-based member firm Bentleys WA Pty Ltd has finalised terms to acquire 50% of Stirling Partners Chartered Accountants.

Bentleys will pay $1.09 million for the stake made up of an initial payment and the remaining balance due in 12 months based on the achievement of minimum revenues.

As a result of the acquisition, Stirling director Erich Pederson will transition to Bentleys as a principal.

Pedersen has over 20 years' experience in the accounting industry, having been director of Stirling for 18 years. He is also a fellow of the Financial Services Institute of Australia.

CountPlus chief executive Matthew Rowe said the transaction is a boost for Bentleys clients.

"We are excited to complete this acquisition and enhance the capability of the team at Bentleys. Stirling has a strong reputation in the Perth community and a history of delivering quality client outcomes, meaning they are an excellent fit for the CountPlus network," he said.

Last week, Godfrey Pembroke firm Venture Financial Advisers has joined Count Financial as a member firm, following Ascent Private Wealth's transition to CountPlus from the MLC Wealth dealer group in November.

Further to this, CountPlus flagged that it will continue tuck-in acquisitions and reported $27 million in gross cash as well as a $25 million debt facility to fund investment in tuck-in acquisitions, business opportunities and owner, partner-driver growth opportunities.

It recently acquired Freedom Accounting Group, CBD Wealth Solutions, Arch Capital and Hillard O'Donnell and Associates.

Editor's Choice
Christian Super recognised for impact investing
ANNABELLE DICKSON
The $1.8 billion fund has been named the impact asset owner of the year at the Australian Impact Investment Awards.
Almost 3000 advisers gone in 2020
ELIZABETH MCARTHUR
A total of 2802 financial advisers have departed the industry in 2020, with just 60 new advisers joining, according to Rainmaker analysis of the Financial Adviser Register.
IOOF, BT end platform relationship
ANNABELLE DICKSON
The wealth manager has ended its decade-long relationship with BT, selecting another platform to provide custody and administration services and build a new raft of super and investment products.
Real estate investor chief retires
ELIZA BAVIN
Cromwell Property Group has confirmed that its chief executive will retire after 22 years in the role.
