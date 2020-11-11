NEWS
EVENTS
LITTLE BLACK BOOK
JOURNALS
VIDEOS
FS ASPIRE CPD
LOG IN
CONTACT
SUBSCRIBE
Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW
Financial Planning
Sponsored by
CountPlus adds former MLC practice
BY KARREN VERGARA  |  WEDNESDAY, 11 NOV 2020   12:44PM

CountPlus has added new financial advice firm to the fold that was part of MLC's Godfrey Pembroke for 19 years.

Ascent Private Wealth joined CountPlus as a member firm, leaving the MLC dealer group shortly after it was acquired by IOOF.

Melbourne-based practice Ascent has been part of the Godfrey Pembroke network since 2001. Ascent founder Mark O'Toole said the decision to move was made easier after discovering the cultural alignment between the respective businesses.

"As a small business, it's important that our licensee partner operates as an extension of our practice, allowing us to tap into resources which ultimately help us to deliver advice more efficiently and effectively," he said.

Sponsored by Praemium
Bridging the platform gap

O'Toole said CountPlus has a clear separation between product and advice, which he believes is how the "best client outcomes can be achieved".

"They also have a strong balance sheet and have invested in robust compliance and technology systems to enable us to better deliver quality advice to clients," he said.

O'Toole is a former director of the Financial Planning Association of Australia and founding chair of Godfrey Pembroke's advisory board.

Yesterday, CountPlus announced it sold its 61.28% interest in Specialised Business Solutions to The MBA Partnership. CountPlus has a 62.03% stake in The MBA Partnership.

Small & Gunn and Arch Capital have recently transitioned to the network.

Read more: CountPlusMLCGodfrey PembrokeArch CapitalAscent Private WealthIOOFMark O'TooleSpecialised Business Solutions
VIEW COMMENTS
Related News
IOOF appoints executive, continues growth push
CountPlus divests member firm
IOOF unfazed by poor MLC result
IOOF fund operations lead departs
IOOF compensation bill soars
Self-licensing on the horizon
A new model is coming: Licensees
APRA, ASIC release life insurance stats
Grow Super founder sentenced in betting scandal
Geoff Lloyd to leave MLC
Editor's Choice
NAB Asset Servicing signs up to Charles River
KANIKA SOOD
NAB Asset Servicing has signed up to State-Street-owned Charles River Development for compliance monitoring, oversight and reporting.
CountPlus adds former MLC practice
KARREN VERGARA
CountPlus has added new financial advice firm to the fold that was part of MLC's Godfrey Pembroke for 19 years.
Sunsuper ups TPD premiums
KARREN VERGARA
Sunsuper will increase premiums for total and permanent disability insurance from 1 January 2021.
Fund managers' ESG beef
ELIZABETH MCARTHUR
Fund managers with a focus on ESG must be wary of supply chains, especially where meat and dairy industry are involved, according to new data.
Videos
Brought to you by
Get it Daily
Keep up to date, don't be the last to know! Get the Financial Standard Daily Newsletter.
SUBSCRIBE
Products
'Guide To' Series
Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO
Publisher's Forum
Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO
Product Showcases
Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO
Expert Feed
Sinead Rafferty
Investment Specialist
Fidante Partners
Simon Carrodus
Solicitor Director
The Fold Legal
Peter Townsend
Principal
Townsend Business and Corporate Lawyers
Rob Tyson
Managing Director
Mining International
Industry Events
MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
NOV
12
Challenger Financial Standard Technical Services Forum 
NOV
18
The Sustainability of Capital Markets 
NOV
18
2020 FEAL Members' Dinner 
NOV
19
Rainmaker SelectingSuper Awards 
NOV
20
CEO Forum 
Your Opinion
MORE POLLS
  Should AMP sell its entire business to one buyer, or should individual business units be sold off in separate transactions?
Featured Profile
MORE PROFILES
Nicole Connolly
FOUNDER AND CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER
INVEST UNLISTED PTY LTD
Invest Unlisted founder and chief executive Nicole Connolly loves to run, and when she's not training for a marathon she is running her own business, the Invest Unlisted Core Infrastructure Fund (formerly IPIF). Eliza Bavin writes.
READ MORE
Professional Subscription for $295
(inc GST) for 1 year.
SUBSCRIBE
ACCESS MORE CONTENT
FS Advice
The Australian Journal of Financial Planning.
MORE INFO
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Latest News
Financial Standard
Free Newsletter
My Profile
Industry Events
CPD Program
Products
Research
Performance Tables
Journals
FSiTV
Copyright © 1992-2020 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.
Link to something xDKoTNWp