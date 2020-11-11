CountPlus adds former MLC practice

CountPlus has added new financial advice firm to the fold that was part of MLC's Godfrey Pembroke for 19 years.

Ascent Private Wealth joined CountPlus as a member firm, leaving the MLC dealer group shortly after it was acquired by IOOF.

Melbourne-based practice Ascent has been part of the Godfrey Pembroke network since 2001. Ascent founder Mark O'Toole said the decision to move was made easier after discovering the cultural alignment between the respective businesses.

"As a small business, it's important that our licensee partner operates as an extension of our practice, allowing us to tap into resources which ultimately help us to deliver advice more efficiently and effectively," he said.

O'Toole said CountPlus has a clear separation between product and advice, which he believes is how the "best client outcomes can be achieved".

"They also have a strong balance sheet and have invested in robust compliance and technology systems to enable us to better deliver quality advice to clients," he said.

O'Toole is a former director of the Financial Planning Association of Australia and founding chair of Godfrey Pembroke's advisory board.

Yesterday, CountPlus announced it sold its 61.28% interest in Specialised Business Solutions to The MBA Partnership. CountPlus has a 62.03% stake in The MBA Partnership.

Small & Gunn and Arch Capital have recently transitioned to the network.