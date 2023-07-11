Count hunts new operations chief

After little more than a year in the role, Laurent Toussaint has resigned as chief financial and operating officer at Count to pursue other opportunities.

Toussaint originally joined the accounting and advice group in February 2018 as its acting chief financial officer.

He also served as Count's interim chief executive, following the sudden departure of Matthew Rowe in February last year.

Toussaint will continue in his role until September 29, while Count looks for a replacement.

On behalf of the Count board, chief executive Hugh Humphrey thanked Toussaint for his "significant contribution to the company's success."

"Personally, I am very grateful for his service and outstanding support to me in my time as chief executive," Humphrey said.

"We wish him every success in his future endeavours."

Toussaint said while the time is right for a new and different challenge, he is proud of the role he played in Count's success and will remain a vocal advocate of the company.

"I would like to thank Hugh, the board and the entire team at Count for the opportunity to work in the company for the last five and a half years," Toussaint said.

Toussaint's departure comes as Count continues to grow its adviser network, having recently added 75 practices through the acquisition of TAL's Affinia licensee in May.

At the time, Humphrey said the acquisition signalled a new dynamic phase for the company, "giving clients greater certainty about our offering and providing them with the confidence to look ahead."