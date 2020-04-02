Could relief on advice compliance save consumers?

Panicked, stressed people are making rash decisions and falling victim to scams as they navigate the economic fallout of COVID-19 - but compliance has left some financial advisers and service providers feeling hamstrung in helping.

Meg Heffron, managing director of Heffron, says more people have called her company wanting to establish an SMSF in the last month than in the last three months of 2019.

"This happened during the GFC as well. People are anxious about market falls and they crave the control that an SMSF could give them so they dive out of public offer funds into an SMSF," Heffron said.

"And that's OK for a lot of people but it's never good as a knee jerk reaction. They might change funds or start an SMSF but the question is, if those decisions weren't sensible two months ago, what makes them sensible now?"

Heffron said she had one person call and demand an SMSF be set up so they could put all their superannuation in gold.

"That immediately rings alarm bells, you want to ask them to slow down a bit," she said.

"We are doing a lot more with education as a result. We'll send people what the ATO has about trustee responsibilities and the need for education and ask them if they really want to go ahead."

However, Heffron said in some instances the education process can run into financial advice and that's a line she must be conscious to never cross.

"Anything we do right now to make it easier for people to get good advice quickly and inexpensively would be an absolute godsend," Heffron said.

"We have people ringing us and asking us whether they can take money out of their fund, all we can do is tell them to go talk to the fund. It would be great to have a helpline or something you could refer people to."

Heffron doesn't think the entire compliance system should be dismantled or that consumer protection should take a backseat but she does see advisers as needing a bit of help in order to help people with tough financial situations right now.

Association of Financial Advisers general manager of policy and professionalism Phil Anderson agrees, saying the AFA is on the case.

The AFA already put one "set of thoughts" to the government about three weeks ago and is now in the process of providing more input, Anderson said.

"We're providing input on how regulatory relief could make the delivery of advice more efficient during these current high demand and complex situation," he said.

"What we're talking about is providing things that will streamline the delivery of advice. Being able to do more through records of advice rather than Statements of Advice, for example."

Anderson said he's conscious that an SOA is something clients might not be able to wait for in the current circumstance.

Transitioning grandfathered commission clients and studying for the FASEA exam are things that may be taking advisers attentions away from what's important right now, Anderson said, and the AFA would like to see them put aside for a period.

Opt-in timeframes are also an issue. The AFA would like to see an extension on opt-in timeframes given that people are reluctant to meet face to face during the COVID-19 outbreak.

SMART Compliance founder Brett Walker is also of the opinion that opt-in timeframes are unworkable in the current climate.

He had one adviser come to him asking whether there was a relaxation of opt-in requirements because it didn't seem like the right time to "hassle" a client who is a nurse.

Walker heard from another adviser stuck in isolation without a printer and with a client who had no email address, the adviser wondered whether he could read financial disclosure statements over the phone.

Now that social distancing efforts have ramped up and those over 70 have been advised by the government to minimise outings - there is a tension between the technology required to be compliant without face-to-face meetings and how older people actually live.

"The law says you have to give notice in writing [for opt-in renewal notices] and it cannot be done by phone unless in a text message," Walker said.

"Some clients only have a landline."

There has been no relaxing of the rules as yet, though.

Walker wrote to ASIC and, in a response sighted by Financial Standard, the regulator said:

"In certain circumstances, there have been allowances made where possible, to allow for some relief during this unprecedented time."

The ASIC customer service representative then linked to press releases, including one altering the rules around Annual General Meetings.

"It's all about making sure advisers can meet the needs of their clients as efficiently as possible because in times like this financial advice adds huge value whether through preventing people from making poor decisions or simply giving them confidence in the future - it's critical," Anderson said.

"With everyone so stressed and anxious about the situation having someone to talk to is really important. So let's allow advisers to have those conversations without having one or both of their arms tied behind their backs in terms of how they can help clients."

Neil Macdonald, chief executive of The Advisers Association, said that advisers are operating under a very heavy load at the moment with clients looking for help and reassurance.

He also wants to see some relief from regulatory pressures for advisers and says it doesn't have to be a choice between consumer protection and relief.

"Even if there was relief, advisers always have a best interests duty obligation to their clients - that is paramount, it's a great protection for clients and it would still apply in every case," Macdonald said.

"We are in unprecedented times. The relief we would like to see is to free up capacity so advisers can focus on seeing clients and everyday Australians and help them get the right advice for their particular circumstances."

The relief The Advisers Association is proposing includes increasing the time an adviser has to provide an SOA in time-critical situations and allowing short form SOAs, especially for new clients wanting to act on government relief announcements including early access to super.

"In relation to clients being harder to see face to face as people self-isolate, allow verbal sign-offs of SOAs and ROAs, perhaps over video and then emailed confirmation," Macdonald said.

"Allow use of electronic transactions and signatures across all products and solutions, allow signatures to be verified remotely like over videoconference, allow longer for opt-ins to be signed - say six months - to get over the hump of immediate needs being met."

He also wants to see ASIC take more of a facilitative approach (as it did with the FASEA Code of Ethics) with legislation passed or in the pipeline including the FASEA exam.

"Any and all of these initiatives would free up adviser capacity to allow them to provide advice to more existing and new clients in a timely and cost-effective manner for the client," Macdonald said.

"We need to free up adviser capacity to allow them to deal with existing clients and those everyday Australians who have options to work through that could have significant longer-term impacts on them as individuals."

There's another serious concern those in the industry hold - that the most vulnerable may be prey for scammers if they don't have access to financial advice.

"I think every scammer in the country is going to be trying to convince someone to use the new early release provisions. There'll be someone who constructs a scam around that and they'll be dealing with people who are desperate and that's such an awful position to be in," Heffron said.

"And yet we have all these amazing, capable, qualified advisers who could help these people but won't because the compliance burden is huge."

"Unfortunately, it is the less financially savvy, who don't have a professional financial planner to help, that will end up getting caught," MacDonald said.

"It's a good thing that the media is highlighting the need to be careful of scams and is encouraging consumers to get professional financial planning assistance, although it is hard to provide it, in the current regulatory environment."

The SMSF Association too is wary of how people are being taken advantage of as a result of COVID-19.

"The provision of strategic advice is something the SMSF Association has been working on with other professional bodies over the course of six months. The economic stimulus packages provide a potential opportunity for this," SMSF Association Franco Morelli told Financial Standard.

"During this time, when individuals are stressed and concerned about their financial situation, it is important they can access advice in a timely way. A temporary shift in regulations can facilitate this."

Morelli said the SMSF Association is aware of individuals being suggested they access super early to pay rent.

"The decision to access superannuation early is a significant one with long term impacts and it would be beneficial if individuals could speak to an accountant or adviser for a small fee, still be protected by legal safeguards, and get quality guidance with appropriate documentation," he said.

