Corporate fund inks deal with Link

The partnership, slated for completion by 2024, will also bring Link's PathFinder retirement platform to ANZ Staff Super. Pertinently, more than a third of the fund's members are aged 50 and over.

It brings to an end the fund's longstanding relationship with Mercer, which has served as administrator since 2009.

Link chief executive of retirement and superannuation solutions Dee McGrath said: "We're thrilled for the opportunity to partner with ANZ Staff Super, leveraging our proven technology platforms and data management as part of our commitment to growing the RSS business in Australia."

"We recognise the importance of data security practices and the standards required of Australian banks. In the super industry, information security is paramount, and Link Group takes this responsibility seriously as we safeguard the financial futures of countless Australian families.

"Our focus now is on facilitating a smooth transition for ANZ Staff Super members. We have a proven track record, and our teams know exactly what it takes to ensure a seamless transition, from the technology to behind-the-scenes processes and user experience."

Meanwhile, ANZ Staff Superannuation senior manager Paul Rosam said the decision to appoint Link would deliver better experience and support for its members.

"I am really excited to announce that we've entered into an agreement to transition our member and administration services to Link Group," he said.

"This is an exciting initiative for members, as we think Link Group is the right partner to make our member services offering even more engaging. This is a significant project, and we are planning on the transition being completed in mid-2024."

ANZ Staff Super has about $6 billion in funds under management.