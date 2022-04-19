Coombes Property Group adds to industrial portfolio

Coombes Property Group adds to industrial portfolioBY CHLOE WALKER | TUESDAY, 19 APR 2022 12:20PM
Sydney-based developer Coombes Property Group (CPG) has made its first major acquisition in the industrial sector after the purchase of a large site near Sydney Airport for just over $25 million.
Led by Michael Coombes, CPG is best known for its residential and office projects, including an approved 270 metre high-rise project at 505 George Street, which will be Sydney's tallest residential tower when completed.
CPG paid $25.25 million (almost $3400 per square metre) for 2-4 Hale Street, Botany, a 7435 square metre site in one of Sydney's most tightly held industrial precincts.
The deal for the property, which comprises several older-style warehouse buildings fully leased to 11 different tenants, sold on a sub 3.5% yield.
"We're delighted to have secured this asset in what we see as a prime location in an extremely attractive segment of the market," Coombes said.
CPG plans to retain the Botany site as an investment property, it said.
