Investment

Coombes Property Group adds to industrial portfolio

BY CHLOE WALKER  |  TUESDAY, 19 APR 2022   12:20PM

Sydney-based developer Coombes Property Group (CPG) has made its first major acquisition in the industrial sector after the purchase of a large site near Sydney Airport for just over $25 million.

Led by Michael Coombes, CPG is best known for its residential and office projects, including an approved 270 metre high-rise project at 505 George Street, which will be Sydney's tallest residential tower when completed.

CPG paid $25.25 million (almost $3400 per square metre) for 2-4 Hale Street, Botany, a 7435 square metre site in one of Sydney's most tightly held industrial precincts.

The deal for the property, which comprises several older-style warehouse buildings fully leased to 11 different tenants, sold on a sub 3.5% yield.

"We're delighted to have secured this asset in what we see as a prime location in an extremely attractive segment of the market," Coombes said.

CPG plans to retain the Botany site as an investment property, it said.

