Consultation opens on NALI amendments

The government has released a consultation paper outlining possible amendments to the non-arm's length income (NALI) provisions relating to superannuation funds.

It explained a potential change to self-managed superannuation funds and small APRA-regulated funds would be amending both to a factor-based approach.

If amended, both would have an upper limit on the amount of fund income taxable as NALI due to a general expenses breach.

"The maximum amount of fund income taxable at the highest marginal rate would be five times the level of the general expenditure breach, calculated as the difference between the amount that would have been charged as an arm's length expense and the amount that was actually charged to the fund," Treasury stated.

"Where the product of five times the breach is greater than all fund income, all fund income will be taxed at the highest marginal rate."

It added large APRA-regulated funds would be exempted from the NALI provisions for general expenses.

Last year, Treasury announced it would review NALI, outlining the aim was to reform the provisions and ensure they operate as intended.

Today, it urged all interested parties to make submissions in response to its proposals and said the Albanese government will always look for ways to strengthen Australia's world-class superannuation system.

"Robust, proportionate integrity measures are an important part of maintaining confidence and providing clarity to trustees," it said.

"While the NALI provisions are operating broadly as intended, the government appreciates some superannuation industry stakeholders have raised the potential for disproportionately severe outcomes for breaches relating to general expenses."

The consultation is open until February 21.