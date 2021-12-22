Consultation opens for CCIV draft bill

The long-awaited Corporate Collective Investment Vehicle regime draft regulation has been released, with consultation to be held until 21 January 2022.

Rules for financial reporting, record-keeping, and custody of CCIV assets are some of the measures outlined in the Corporations and Other Legislation Amendment (Corporate Collective Investment Vehicle Framework) Regulations 2021.

The bill also sets out arrangements for cross-investment within CCIVs, voting processes and restrictions on circular investment, as well as and other rules for managing share capital.

The regime aims to increase the competitiveness of Australia's $2.5 trillion managed funds industry internationally by attracting more offshore investment.

To be more recognisable to offshore investors and fund managers, and to take the local funds management sector on a level playing field with its global counterparts, the CCIV regime is set up as a company structure limited by shares.

The government's intention is to ensure that the regulatory and tax framework for CCIVs would offer internationally recognisable investment products, flow-through tax treatment, commercial flexibility and strong investor protections, according to law firm Norton Rose Fulbright.

The framework drew from European funds operated under the UCITS Directive and the UK's open-ended investment company (OEIC).

"More recently, Singapore has introduced laws providing for variable capital companies (VCCs) which has arguably increased the pressure domestically to introduce an equivalent offering. However, certain key features and issues with the previous tranches of CCIV draft legislation have proved problematic and been the subject of feedback from industry," Norton Rose Fulbright said.

The regime is expected to launch on 1 July 2022.