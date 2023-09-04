Complii grows through MIntegrity acquisition

Complii Fintech Solutions has entered into a binding acquisition agreement to purchase MIntegrity, a compliance and consulting firm.

The acquisition entails a total consideration of $300,000 and the issuance of 130,000,000 fully paid ordinary shares, Complii said.

MIntegrity was launched in 2013 and has over 100 clients in the Australian financial services sector.

Complii said the acquisition will further diversify and add revenue to the group, as well as provide increased scope for cross-selling its service offering to a wider client base.

According to the group, MIntegrity's solutions include a digital regulatory web service called RegsWeb that combines MIntegrity's regulatory domain expertise with access to its digital regulatory library, which Complii said complements its compliance modules.

Complii added the MIntegrity offering also includes its MIWize e-learning portal, a library of specialised e-learning modules designed to help financial services practitioners in line with FASEA requirements, delivered through Complii's existing CPD online management platform, ThinkCaddie.

Complii chair Craig Mason said he is delighted to have the MIntegrity team join the group.

"Their skills, expertise and network will add significant value to Complii," he said.

"This acquisition cements our previous acquisitions of PrimaryMarkets and Registry Direct and will create a stronger compliance ecosystem, adding services to our unique technology platform and consolidating our positioning as the backbone of Australian equity capital markets."

Mason said Complii expects to leverage these new skills with its existing client base.

"Conversely, their client list will open the door to incremental business opportunities for Complii and other group business units," he noted.

MIntegrity co-founder and managing director Amanda Mark shared her excitement and said the firm is approaching its 10th year of operations.

"We look forward to joining the Complii Group and believe this will further strengthen the services offered to financial services firms in Australia and the wider region," she said.