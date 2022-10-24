Newspaper icon
Colonial First State partners with Bravura, Tech Mahindra

BY CHLOE WALKER  |  MONDAY, 24 OCT 2022   12:04PM

Colonial First State (CFS) is making significant changes to the FirstChoice platform, entering a strategic partnership with Bravura Solutions and Indian IT company Tech Mahindra.

The partnership marks the next stage of its ongoing $430 million transformation project, with this step aimed at turning FirstChoice into a digital-first operating model that delivers real-time customer interactions enabled by straight-through processing, integration with adviser software, and market leading portfolio construction tools.

It will also feature a new employer portal completely integrated with clearing house, improved employer support and reporting, and simplified employee maintenance underpinned by straight-through processing capabilities.

Implementation is expected to commence in early 2023.

CFS chief executive, superannuation Kelly Power said: "This will ensure that one of the largest and most highly regarded platforms in the market becomes even better."

"This is a significant and important next step which will enhance the FirstChoice offering with best-in-class technology providers delivering market leading cloud native technology and services to employers, members and advisers."

The new platform will integrate seamlessly with adviser software to create even higher levels of efficiency and ease of doing business, helping to lower the cost of providing financial advice and making it accessible to more Australians, she added.

Meanwhile, Tech Mahindra president - BFSI, HLS and corporate development Vivek Agarwal said that the partnership will focus on leveraging digital tools and solutions to provide a seamless experience.

"Our proven track record from more than 11 years in the superannuation and wealth industry in Australia around the modernisation and migration of IT technology platforms positions us well to partner with CFS in delivering the new FirstChoice platform," Agarwal said.

