Colonial First State launches sustainable growth fund

Colonial First State (CFS) says its new sustainable growth fund has been designed to remove barriers to investing sustainably.

The product, Thrive+, was developed after CFS commissioned a study of nearly 5000 Australians and found that of the respondents who were not yet CFS customers, 46% with superannuation or managed funds said they are likely to switch their investments to a sustainable option in the next two years. The number was even higher among CFS customers at 49%.

CFS said Thrive+ will resonate with investors seeking to avoid the industries identified as being of most concern to Australians, including weapons and firearms, certain fossil fuels, gambling, pornography, alcohol, tobacco and predatory lending.

At the same time, it will seek out investments in areas including climate change solutions, resource efficiency, sustainable communities, healthcare and diversity and inclusion.

It is operated in partnership with Al Gore and David Blood's Generation Investment Management, Melior Investment Management, Impax Asset Management, Pendal Group and Affirmative Asset Management.

"The fund has been designed to give Australians greater choice in where their superannuation is invested," Colonial First State Superannuation chief executive Kelly Power said.

"By choosing to invest in this product, investors in the fund can look to use their personal investment for the benefit of the planet and the wider community."

Power added that Australians also want to be confident that switching to a sustainable superannuation option can deliver competitive long term returns at the same time as having positive social and environmental benefits.

"This is exactly what Thrive+ seeks to achieve," she said.

It aims to outperform the option's composite benchmark over rolling three-year periods.

"The active management of the fund allows investors to not only avoid investing in a range of activities that they do not support but just as importantly to benefit from targeted sustainable investments across a combination of global and domestic shares, fixed income and cash," Power said.

"Robust frameworks are in place to ensure investments align with the sustainability objectives of the fund while seeking to deliver competitive long-term returns."

As part of the launch, a new online calculator was also developed to estimate the social and environmental benefit an individual's investment can have with respect to the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals.