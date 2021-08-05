NEWS
Executive Appointments
Colonial First State adds to board

BY KANIKA SOOD  |  THURSDAY, 5 AUG 2021   12:27PM

Colonial First State Investments Limited and Avanteos Investments Limited have added a former Mercer head of superannuation services to their trustee boards.

Jo-Anne Bloch is joining the boards as a non-executive, independent director.

She is currently a director at the Association of Superannuation Funds of Australia (ASFA).

She was most recently executive director at Mercer Australia and Mercer Financial Advice.

Her roles at Mercer included senior partner and head of superannuation services, and head of Mercer's US-based global innovation hub.

She has also served as the Financial Planning Association of Australia's (FPA) chief executive ending in 2010, and director.

"Jo-Anne brings a wealth of experience to CFS. She is a results-oriented senior executive and director who has successfully led cross-functional, high-performance teams across a broad range of business in Australia, the United Kingdom, and the United States of America," CFSIL and Avanteos trustee boards' acting chair Greg Cooper said.

"Her appointment also reflects our commitment to diversity on our boards, something that we are continually striving to improve at all levels throughout the organisation."

Cooper is the chief executive of Schroders Australia and joined the CFS boards in November 2019 as a non-executive director.

He stepped into the acting chair role late last year, as Anne Ward retired after chairing the boards for eight years.

CFSIL and Avanteos are owned by Commonwealth Bank.

In July, CFS promoted general manager of product Kelly Power to chief executive for CFS Superannuation, which also takes responsibility for CFS Investments.

She retained responsibility for product and strategy and was also added to the trustee board.

Read more: Avanteos Investments LimitedColonial First State Investments LimitedGreg CooperJo-Anne Bloch
