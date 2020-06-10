CMC Markets introduces derivatives platform

CMC Markets has launched a new derivatives platform to provide access to thousands of single stock CFDs in Australia, the US, Europe and Asia.

CMC said the platform has been developed to allow seamless integration with existing systems, including an API integration with trading and market data software Iress Pro and ViewPoint.

Institutional and professional partners will be able to access ASX shares and other stocks in a range of global markets from a single account, as well as to trade open and closing auctions, US pre- and post-market and algorithmic orders.

Head of institutional at CMC Markets APAC Andrew Wood said: "We are hearing from our institutional and professional partners that their clients' expectations are evolving, wanting access to a greater number of markets, products and also data and new technology that will help them execute trades more effectively and successfully."

"The Prime Derivatives platform provides our partners with direct access to primary exchanges, Multilateral Trading Facilities (MTFs) and other markets through a system that can easily plug into their existing network."

Wood said the platform was built to meet the requirements of professional traders, small funds and proprietary trading firms.

"The new platform provides a range of flexible and easy-to-use orders so traders can better manage their trade entry, exit and risk across multiple assets and multiple markets," Wood said.

"There has been unprecedented market activity this year across global markets driven by the COVID-19 pandemic, and with that comes opportunities, in particular for intra-day traders.

"Our new platform opens up a range of popular products and trading features for partners and their clients in times of volatility including short-selling and hedging."

CMC said trades will be directed via smart order routers to a range of venues including both displayed (lit) and non-displayed liquidity (dark) primary exchanges and MTFs, among other execution venues.