Investment

CMC Markets buys ANZ Share Investing

BY ANNABELLE DICKSON  |  FRIDAY, 17 SEP 2021   12:01PM

The online trading platform is set to pay $25 million for the big four bank's share investing client base as the latter continues to simplify its banking strategy.

The transaction will see 500,000 ANZ Share Investing clients with total assets in excess of $45 billion moved over to CMC Markets in the next 12 to 18 months.

CMC Markets has powered ANZ's share trading business since 2018 which has generated £39.5 million in net trading revenue for CMC. Following the deal, this partnership will cease.

The transition will benefit ANZ's clients with mobile apps and complementary education tools and resources as well as lower brokerage charges.

"This transaction is part of our strategy to create a non-leveraged investment platform and forms part of our longer-term goals for the company. As this new venture expands and develops, we will be able to offer more products, including third-party funds and tax wrappers, directly to our clients," CMC Markets chief executive Lord Cruddas said.

"This is a further step towards the diversification of CMC's earnings and complements the launch of our new investment platform in the UK, aligning our business strategy across our core geographies."

ANZ said it will continue to manage and provide cash management solutions to share investing customers.

"In April, ANZ stated in its first half financial disclosures that the share investing business had been reclassified as held-for-sale. The revenue ANZ receives from share investing activities is not material," ANZ said in a statement.

As a part of its simplification strategy, ANZ divested OnePath Pensions & Investments to IOOF last year for $850 million.

Read more: ANZCMC MarketsIOOFLord CruddasOnePath
