Clime acquires private wealth firm

Clime Investment Management has acquired a Melbourne wealth management business for $7 million.

The ASX-listed manager will acquire MTIS Wealth Management on July 1, adding about $380 million in funds under management to its pool and total gross revenues of $3 million a year.

Under the deal, MTIS founders Pauline Hammer and Anna Garuccio have committed to stay with the business for the foreseeable future.

Clime said MTIS offers similar services to its private wealth business, with the latter's licensing and administration support to be provided by Clime's Madison Financial Group.

Clime's existing financial reserves will fund the purchase.

"The acquisition of MTIS fits into Clime's strategy to create wealth for our clients, supported by high quality advice. Pauline, Anna and the team have an outstanding track record of assisting their client to achieve their financial aspirations, which aligns with our company values," Clime chief executive Annick Donat said.

The transaction also presents new opportunities to Clime, she added.

This acquisition follows Clime's purchase of Ralton Asset Management and also its strategic partnership with recently launched boutique Torica Funds Management.