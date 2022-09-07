Climate skills development needed: Research

Insights from the UTS Institute for Sustainable Futures has seen 63% of investment professionals admit their climate skills need developing.

Research director Alison Atheron offered delegates to the Conference of Major Super Funds a sneak peek of work the Institute has been undertaking into sustainable finance skills, with a particular focus on climate skills. The research follows similar studies done in Canada and Ireland that uncovered a gap in the skills that the financial services industry needs, with Atherton saying it was suspected the gap existed in Australia too.

For the purpose of the study, climate skills were defined as "skills, knowledge and competency" including personal skills and skills within an organisation. The skills respondents - members of sustainable finance professional networks and industry bodies like AIST - identified as being most important were reporting and disclosure, followed by climate risk management. Also important were customer and client engagement on climate issues and understanding investment opportunities and scenario analysis.

Despite having agreed these skills were important, the online survey found 63% believe they need to upskill on all of them. About 35% believe they have "all the climate skills required." The balance was unsure.

Atherton noted there are barriers to upskilling though, including lack of funding and uncertainty around what skills are needed. In total, 71% said there are barriers, while 29% said there is not.

"This might point to the fact that skills are seen as important from an individual's perspective but are not yet getting the resource allocation from their organisation," she said.

A lack of information about or access to relevant training resources and lack of availability of relevant credentials cited, pointing to the need for more resources that are tailored to the financial services sector.

In terms of what skills were most in demand, more than 75% said climate skills are in moderate to high demand in their organisation; climate scenario analysis, both qualitative and quantitative, came out on top.

However, close to 70% said supply doesn't meet demand. Just 14% said supply is equal to demand and 9% believe there is more supply than demand.

"The specialisation of skills and knowledge required for this area has moved very quickly and there are not enough people who have experience of both climate and the finance sector," Atherton said.

But demand is only going to grow, with all respondents saying demand will continue, largely driven by external stakeholder requirements linked to increasing focus on disclosures. The external policy environment was also identified as a driver.

"There's a need for system-wide capacity building, and in some of the overseas research they identified a need for a baseline level of understanding of climate science to be able to assess climate risk. Perhaps we do need some kind of skills and competencies framework to be able to assess what skills organisations really need," Atherton said.

"We need relevant short courses; we need skills training embedded into core finance qualifications..."

Atherton said she is hopeful the study will continue on an annual basis to track the development of climate skills within the sector and to identify and address lingering gaps.

Financial Standard is the official media partner of the AIST Conference of Major Super Funds for 2022. You can subscribe to AIST's free newsletter here.