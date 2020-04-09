NEWS
Coronavirus News
ClearView promotes resilience
BY HARRISON WORLEY  |  THURSDAY, 9 APR 2020   12:30PM

ClearView has moved to allay concerns over its future amid the COVID-19 pandemic, informing the market that its regulatory capital position "appears resilient" to a range of stress testing scenarios.

ClearView is prepared to make a range of responses should the COVID-19 pandemic have a more sustained impact on the firm over the next two years, with expense reductions not out of the question.

In a document filed with the ASX this week, ClearView said it had assessed a range of stress test scenarios covering the businesses over the next two years, including base, plausible and severe cases of COVID-19 spreading among Australians.

The scenarios consider several business impacts form the spread of the virus, including direct claim impacts using assumed infection and mortality rates, indirect claim impacts such as an educed economic downturn, asset value impacts, adverse impacts on the delivery of key projects and reduced sales, elevated lapses and the suspension of premiums.

According to the wealth manager, its regulatory capital "appears resilient" to each scenario.

"These will continue to be closely monitored and potential actions in response have been developed and are being considered (for example, expense reductions) but are not allowed for in the projections," ClearView said.

The firm said profitability "can be very sensitive within each scenario", and pointed out the pandemic would "likely" see an increase in claims and lapses in the months ahead which "will have a negative impact" on the base (Pre-COVID-19) case projections.

However, the firm said it was too early to quantify any financial impact.

All told, the firm said it is "relatively conservatively positioned" to ride out the pandemic, and does not see the need to raise equity capital.

The update comes as ClearView prepares to find a new chair, with long-time servant of the firm Bruce Edwards revealing he will step down from the role on June 30.

The wealth manager said non-executive director Geoff Black had been proposed to fill the new position, leaving the firm down a director. ClearView confirmed the search for Black's replacement on the board was already underway.

Read our full COVID-19 news coverage and analysis here.

