NEWS
EVENTS
LITTLE BLACK BOOK
JOURNALS
VIDEOS
FS ASPIRE CPD
LOG IN
CONTACT
SUBSCRIBE
Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW
Technology
Class launches Xplan integration
BY ALLY SELBY  |  WEDNESDAY, 22 JUL 2020   12:31PM

Class has completed its integration with Iress' financial software solution Xplan, with the offering now available for new Class Super and Class Portfolio customers as a public pilot.

The data feed will enable financial advisers and accountants to seamlessly share a single, consistent and up to date view of their client's wealth, across both SMSF and non-SMSF entities.

Class believes the integration will save advisers and accountants up to four hours on each report review and up to eight hours on advice documents per client.

The feed includes all investments held within Class, including unlisted assets such as direct property. This will allow customers to maintain a consistent portfolio position, while reducing double-data entry into both systems, Class said.

Sponsored by Franklin Templeton
Report: Building stronger relationships with ESG investing

"We know that the provision of automation is a key issue for our current and future customers, as reflected in the recent Industry Trends SMSF Accountant Report," Class chief executive Andrew Russell said.

"We aim to remove significant technical complexity and the use of time while solving real customer problems such as removing manual entry through feed automation.

"Time is our customers' most valuable resource and we remain focused on helping them save that by providing even more value for money from their Class subscription."

The data feed to Xplan integrates with both Class' super and portfolio offerings, enabling advisers to 'set and forget' manual time-consuming tasks so they can spend their time on urgent requests, relationship building and minimising errors.

"In order for technology companies to thrive in the modern world, they must look to partner with other businesses in the wider technology ecosystem to continually deliver value for money and cross-platform functionality for customers," Russell said.

"Under our re-imagination strategy we want to become one of Australia's most trusted technology partners, and integrations like this with Iress' Xplan are an example of how we want to partner with industry."

In addition to investment holdings, the Class data feed also includes over 30 different cash transaction types (for example pension payments, contributions, income, actuarial expenses, property expenses).

Xplan users can pick which accounts they want to include from Class and which they would want to receive from the source. They can also decide which transaction history they want to maintain prior to switching on the integration and can easily reverse decisions at a later date if required.

Read more: ClassXplanIressAndrew Russell
VIEW COMMENTS
Related News
Iress wins mandate
Iress executive moves to non-executive roles
Advisers switch platforms amid pandemic
Major OneVue shareholder says IRESS bid too low
Iress opens retail capital raise
NowInfinity founders depart following acquisition
Industry fund appoints administrator
IRESS advances surprise bid for OneVue
Iress inks bond exchange partnership
A challenge in a Class of its own
Editor's Choice
Xinja dabbles in US stocks
ANNABELLE DICKSON
Neobank Xinja has announced plans to launch a US share trading platform Dabble, giving investors access to over 3000 stocks and exchange traded funds (ETFs).
State Street warns of dot-com parallels
ALLY SELBY
State Street Global Advisors has warned the current rally in equities markets parallels that of the dot-com boom, as price to earnings multiples continue to expand.
US considers restricting ESG in pensions
ELIZABETH MCARTHUR
The US Department of Labor (DOL) is considering imposing strict rules on how pension funds invest, which could see the scope for ethical and responsible investing limited.
No such thing as a free lunch: Lowe
ELIZA BAVIN
Reserve Bank of Australia governor Philip Lowe has said the government will likely need to borrow more money, but warned the central bank will not directly provide funding.
Videos
Brought to you by
Get it Daily
Keep up to date, don't be the last to know! Get the Financial Standard Daily Newsletter.
SUBSCRIBE
Products
'Guide To' Series
Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO
Publisher's Forum
Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO
Product Showcases
Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO
Expert Feed
Jim Stackpool
Managing Director
Certainty Advice Group
Jennifer Wu
Vice President
JP Morgan Chase Bank N.A.
Simon Carrodus
Solicitor Director
The Fold Legal
Sonia Cruz
Head of Licensing
The Fold Legal
Infographic: Vanguard's low-cost factor funds and ETFs
Featured Profile
MORE PROFILES
Ashleigh Crittle
CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER
JANA INVESTMENT ADVISERS PTY LIMITED
For JANA chief operating officer Ashleigh Crittle COVID-19 has thrown new challenges her way while also revealing what is most important. Elizabeth McArthur writes.
READ MORE
Professional Subscription for $295
(inc GST) for 1 year.
SUBSCRIBE
OTHER PUBLICATIONS
FS Advice
The Australian Journal of Financial Planning.
MORE INFO
Get the free iPad app
Download the Financial Standard iPad app for FREE.
DOWNLOAD
Latest News
Financial Standard
Free Newsletter
My Profile
Industry Events
CPD Program
Products
Research
Performance Tables
Journals
FSiTV
Copyright © 1992-2020 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.
Link to something APF3T6zI