Investment

CIMIC wins $1.18bn infra upgrade contract

BY KANIKA SOOD  |  MONDAY, 13 SEP 2021   12:43PM

CIMIC and Downer's joint venture CPB Contractors has won the New South Wales government's contract to upgrade the Warringah Freeway.

CIMIC said the contract has a total value of $1.18 billion and will generate about $800 million in revenue for CPB Contractors.

CPB will upgrade about four kilometres of the Warringah Freeway between Sydney's High Street and Naremburn's Willoughby Road. It also includes other works such as improving interchanges, connections to the future Western Harbour Tunnel and Beaches Link, and about two and a half kilometers of new and upgraded cycleways and pedestrian paths.

The project is expected to take five years to complete starting early next year, subject to design and construction program, according to CIMIC and Transport NSW.

"We are pleased to have been entrusted by the NSW government to deliver this important upgrade to the northern approach of the Sydney Harbour Bridge," CPB Contractors managing director Jason Spears said.

"Our teams are highly skilled in delivering complex transport projects in the centre of major cities and will work closely with all stakeholders to safely deliver this upgrade while minimising disruption on what is one of the busiest freeways in Australia."

NSW minister for transport and roads Andrew Constance said the upgrade will reduce congestion in the road corridor that is used by up to 250,000 vehicles each day.

"This crucial upgrade will make the Warringah Freeway more efficient and reliable for the drivers who use it every day and will pave the way for the future Western Harbour Tunnel and Beaches Link," Constance said.

"More than 15,000 jobs will be created during construction of the entire Western Harbour Tunnel and Beaches Link program, with about 600 direct jobs created for the Warringah Freeway upgrade."

