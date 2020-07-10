NEWS
Economics
Chief economist update: We're all Victorians now
BY BENJAMIN ONG  |  FRIDAY, 10 JUL 2020   11:39AM

"The Australian economy is going through a very difficult period and is experiencing the biggest contraction since the 1930s ... Conditions have, however, stabilised recently and the downturn has been less severe than earlier expected ... There has also been a pick-up in retail spending in response to the decline in infections and the easing of restrictions in most of the country."

Reserve Bank of Australia governor Philip Lowe issued this statement at the conclusion of the central bank's Board meeting on 7 July.

Economic stats and surveys bore witness to Gov Lowe's words.

The charts highlight the country's improving picture as state governments began to relax restrictions and allowed some re-opening of non-essential businesses last month.

There's that letter V in every single chart.

Then again, that was before the coronavirus' second coming to Australia's second biggest state -- Victoria -- that forced the state's government to re-impose a lockdown on the 8th of July while, almost at the same time, its neighbouring states closed its borders to Victorians.

Still, what happens in Victoria isn't staying in Victoria, as reports that some cases of infection have jumped into NSW and Queenslanders are reporting sightings of Victorians on their state.

With Victoria in state isolation, demand and supply of products and services from the state would be frozen for the six-weeks that the second lockdown is expected to last.

Australian Federal Treasurer Josh Frydenberg estimated that Victoria's lockdown will cost the about A$1 billion a week "for the Victorian economy alone" - that is, not counting the multiplier effect on the national economy.

Victorian state treasurer Tim Pallas now expects unemployment in Victoria to peak at 11% from 6.9% currently as he announced a A$534 million support package - "including cash grants for struggling businesses, mental health support for business owners and relief for tourism operators who can no longer work on Melbourne-based visitors for holidays" (news.com.au).

The Australian Federal government is also expected implement spending measures in aid of Victoria.

For as Prime Minister Scott Morrison declared, "We're all Melburnians now when it comes to the challenges we face ... We're all Victorians now because we're all Australians and that's where the challenge is right now."

Read our full COVID-19 news coverage and analysis here.

VictoriaTreasurer Josh FrydenbergPhilip LowePrime Minister Scott MorrisonReserve Bank of AustraliaTim PallasCOVID-19
ERS surges $7bn in a week
ELIZA BAVIN
Early Release of Super payments surged around $7 billion in the first week of July, according to Treasury estimates, but this may not be a reason to panic.
Best performing managed funds revealed
ELIZA BAVIN
Funds from IOOF, Vanguard and Fiducian figure among the top-five performers among wholesale funds, in the latest Rainmaker Information tables to May end.
Pengana sales manager departs for Sunshine State
ALLY SELBY
Pengana Capital's national sales manager for private banking and wealth has left the firm after more than five years, setting his eyes on a new life in sunny Queensland.
ATO can make cost of advice cheaper: Asher
KANIKA SOOD
In a new paper from Actuaries Institute, Anthony Asher argues financial advice can be made cheaper if the Australian Taxation Office (ATO) provides some of the data necessary for good advice.
