Chief economist update: USA Inc is under new management

Joggin' Joe hits the ground running.

Not soon after he was sworn in as the 46th President of the United States of America, Joe Biden rolled up his sleeves and went to work.

Hours after his inauguration, Biden signed 17 executive orders, memorandums and proclamations designed to reverse Trump's policies on the US response to the COVID-19 pandemic, immigration, climate change, and racial equality.

This from the New York Times:

"Among other moves, he planned to issue a national mask mandate for federal workers and federal property, seek the extension of an eviction pause and student loan relief, rejoin the Paris climate accord, suspend construction of Mr. Trump's border wall, lift the travel ban on certain predominantly Muslim countries, bolster the program allowing young immigrants brought into the country illegally as children to stay, bar discrimination by the federal government based on sexual orientation or gender identity and impose a moratorium on oil and natural gas leases in the Arctic National Wildlife Refuge."

While this certainly sends a message that America, Inc. is under new management, he is mindful of the wide domestic divide that four years of Donald Trump's administration incited.

In his Inaugural Address, Biden called on Americans to: "...end this uncivil war — red against blue, rural versus urban, conservative versus liberal. We can do this if we open our souls instead of hardening our hearts, if we show a little tolerance and humility, and if we're willing to stand in the other person's shoes, as my mom would say, just for a moment."

"We can join forces, stop the shouting and lower the temperature. For without unity, there is no peace, only bitterness and fury. No progress, only exhausting outrage. No nation, only a state of chaos. This is our historic moment of crisis and challenge, and unity is the path forward."

Biden led the way. He announced to the world that former President Donald Trump wrote a "very generous letter". There you go, Trump's human after all.

POTUS 46's words and immediate actions would help close the divide in America and revive its stature on the global stage.

This is backed by the rise in US equities, with all benchmark indices rallying to record highs, 10-year US bond yields slipping, and, the VIX index - the fear gauge - dropping by 7.1% to 21.58 points.

More so this time that the US executive, monetary and fiscal branches of government are united in ensuring a brighter and more sustainable outlook for the US economy.

The Biden administration has proposed a US$1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief plan.

US Federal Reserve chair Jerome Powell assured markets that the central bank would not raise interest rates soon unless it foresees rising inflation or imbalances in the economy.

In her confirmation hearing, US Treasury Secretary nominee Janet Yellen declared that with interest rates at historic lows, the smartest thing is to "act big" on COVID-19 relief to shore up the recovery and prevent economic scarring.

What's good for the US of A will be good for the rest of the world.

However, Trump's four years in office have awoken other countries around the world to the reality that they can't forever rely on America's good graces.

What if Trump, or a Trump mini-me, returns to again disrupt the domestic and international order?

