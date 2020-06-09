NEWS
Economics
Chief economist update: US labour market turns V-shaped
BY BENJAMIN ONG  |  TUESDAY, 9 JUN 2020   9:57AM

This US stock market rally is brought to you by the letter V.

The much better than expected US non-farm payrolls report sent Wall Street on the up and up - the S&P 500 gained 2.6% on the day (4.9% on the week); the DJIA rose by 3.2% (6.8%); the Nasdaq went up by 2.1% (3.4%) and the Russell 200 increased by 3.8% (8.1%).

For a number of weeks, Wall Street appeared to be buying on hope because of TINA - there is no alternative - with both short and long-term interest rates so very low, and FOMO - fear of missing out -- but the release of the May non-farm payrolls report on the 5th of June offered something concrete to bet investors' bottom dollar on.

There's a V in there.

US employment increased by 2.5 million in the month of May, a sharp V-shaped rebound from the 20.7 million jobs lost in the previous month and better than market expectations for a reduction of an additional 8 million jobs. There were large hiring in the leisure and hospitality, construction, education and health services, and retail trade but while government jobs continued to decline.

Equally ebullient, the US unemployment rate dropped to 13.3% in May versus 14.7% in April and market expectations for a continued climb to 19.8%, despite the increase in the participation rate to 60.8% from the 47-year low of 60.2% recorded in the previous month.

Hurrah, hurrah, hurrah!

But hold your horses. Looking at the longer-term picture of the unemployment rate, it looks like a hook (careful) rather than a V. This is the same picture when looking at the US employment level rather than the monthly change - worst, it shows a decade worth of job gains lost and the latest job gains just a minute recovery.

For sure and for certain, easing lockdown restrictions by both state and local governments have thawed frozen business activity and by extension, demand for workers.

It's still early days. The hope is for continued improvement in the US labour market.

The risk is that the current civil unrest, and the danger that it poses with regards to spreading the coronavirus, could force authorities to re-enforce social distancing and lockdown restrictions anew.

Then again, the Fed and the White House are prepared to do more if the worse returns.

The Fed's reportedly deliberating unlimited buying of US Treasuries to keep yields at a targeted rate. US President Trump is determined to get a fifth coronavirus relief package, including a payroll tax cut, approved and going.

Read our full COVID-19 news coverage and analysis here.

