Chief economist update: Turns out Brexit was heaven

Bad timing it may be but, it is what it is. The coronavirus pandemic struck just when the dark clouds of Brexit uncertainty lifted over the United Kingdom.

For the best part of three years, Brexit was on every Brits mind - dampening business investment and overall economic activity.

UK annual GDP growth has slowed sharply from 2.1% pre-Brexit to 1.1% as at the end of the December 2019 quarter. But in his last meeting as Bank of England (BOE) governor in January this year, Mark Carney was waxing optimistic.

"The most recent indicators suggest that global growth has stabilised, reflecting the partial easing of trade tensions and the significant loosening of monetary policy by many central banks over the past year," he said.

"Global business confidence and other manufacturing indicators have generally picked up. Domestically, near-term uncertainties facing businesses and households have receded. Surveys of business activity have picked up, quite markedly in some cases, and investment intentions appear to have recovered."

This was underscored by the sharp turnaround in the IHS/CIPS UK Composite PMI index to 53.3 in January - a 16-month high - after four months of below 50 readings (indicating contraction) as activity in both the manufacturing (50.0 from 47.5 in December 2019) and services sectors (53.9 from 50.0) improved substantially.

That was before the coronavirus pandemic hit -- and infected even UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson - prompting the government (like most other governments around the world) to issue draconian social distancing and lockdown measures to try and contain the spread of the infection.

Latest stats by worldometers.info put the UK with the sixth highest number of infected cases on the planet - 138,078 (as at April 23) - and the fifth in terms of the death count - 18,738 - suggesting that lockdowns and social restrictions would have to remain in place for longer.

The impact on economic activity is just as bad as the cases of infection and deaths in the country.

The IHS Markit/ CIPS Flash UK Composite PMI dropped to an all-time low reading of 12.9 in April, with the services sector plunging to a record low reading of 12.3 and manufacturing falling to a record low of 32.9.

This may not be the end of it, for as Markit Economics prints in its latest report: "The response rate from members of the survey panel was not affected by shutdowns in place due to the COVID-19 outbreak."

As BOE policymaker John Vlieghe warns, the UK is in for "an economic contraction that is faster and deeper than anything we have seen in the past century, or possibly several centuries".

Read our full COVID-19 news coverage and analysis here.