Chief economist update: Second wave turning our V into a W

Australia's private sector activity is back, back in contraction that is.

The Commonwealth Bank flash Australia composite PMI fell to a reading of 48.8 in August - indicating "Contraction, change of direction" - from 57.8 in July - indicating "Expansion, faster rate of growth".

To be sure, to be sure, most would have cried, "fake news", had the results been any different given the re-imposition of social restrictions and lockdown in Victoria - which accounts for around a quarter of the economy -- and the closure of state borders initiated in early August.

Equally unsurprising, the return to contraction is due largely to the reversal in the domestically-orientated services sector.

The services PMI has sequentially improved from a record low reading of 19.5 in April this year to a three-year high of 58.2 last month as restrictions were gradually eased. Now it's back in contraction with a reading of 48.1 in August.

The manufacturing PMI fared better, only a slowing a tad to a preliminary reading of 53.9 in August from July's final reading of 54.0.

According to CBA: "Business conditions in the Australian manufacturing sector improved further in August, with the rate of improvement largely unchanged on July. Driving the upturn was further growth in output and new orders, though both rose at slower rates. Export sales continued to fall sharply. Supply chains remained under pressure, with respondents highlighting freight delays, border restrictions and logistical issues."

" The rate at which delivery times lengthened was severe overall. Australian manufacturers continued to cut back on staff, with headcounts shrinking for a ninth month in a row. The latest fall was the softest since March, however".

The latest PMI results, preliminary they may be, reinforces the fact that COVID-19 is the final arbiter of the outlook for the domestic and global economies.

Latest reports out of Victoria engender optimism. The state recorded 179 new cases of infection over the past 24 hours, down from the previous day's 240 cases and the lowest number in five weeks --since the 177 new infections recorded back on the 13th of July.

Victoria's Stage 4 lockdown is working.

Then again, to quote Robert Frost, we "have miles to go" before we "sleep".

Read our full COVID-19 news coverage and analysis here.