Chief economist update: Pay cut or pay not?

"Tell him he's dreaming!"

The Australian Bureau of Statistics' (ABS) report showing that the country's unemployment rose from 5.2% in March to ONLY 6.2% in April surely is a pleasant dream considering the nightmarish backdrop of the long and winding queues at Centrelink offices seen over the past two months, along with business closures and social restrictions.

The 'dreamy' unemployment rate is explained by the sharp drop in the participation rate from 66.0% in March to a 15-year low of 63.5% in April - those dropouts aren't classified as unemployed.

Likewise, the ABS explained that unlike in the US and Canada, which "treat all people formally stood down 'on temporary layoff' as being unemployed ... Australia limits to four weeks the length of time that someone can be effectively attached to a job without pay, and still be classified as employed".

The ABS estimates that Australia's unemployment rate would have jumped to 11.7% in April, roughly applying the metrics used in the US and Canada.

The drop in the participation rate from 66.0% in March to a 15-year low of 63.5% in April also helped keep the overall unemployed low - i.e. workers not working for work are not counted as unemployed. Then again, how can they when they are under house arrest and most businesses are shuttered?

But enough with the technicalities. The Morrison government's JobKeeper scheme has, no doubt, limited the nightmare scenario for the Australian labour market.

This, together with the JobSeeker payments, should keep Australian household incomes afloat and therefore, mitigate a much sharper decline in consumer spending.

The gradual easing of social distancing and lockdown restrictions in the country - barring a second wave - would also help.

This is reflected in the recent sharp improvement in business and consumer confidence -- the NAB business confidence index rebounded to a reading of -46 in April from -65 in March; the Westpac/Melbourne Institute Index of Consumer Sentiment jumped by 16.4% to 88.1 in May from April's 75.6 reading.

The consumer sentiment survey also showed that consumers' expectations for "Economic conditions next 12mths" surged by 32.6% in May at the same time that the 'Unemployment Expectations Index' dropped by 13.4% (indicating less consumers expect the unemployment to rise over the coming year).

Australia's heading in the right direction but there are still domestic challenges ahead.

One such challenge is the lead from the surge in the underemployment rate to a record high 13.7% in April. Its lead and negative correlation with wages - up 2.1% in the year to the March 2020 quarter -- indicates more pay cuts ahead (of up to 2.5% year-on-year).

Under current circumstances, a pay reduction is a dream compared with unemployment ... in isolation.

Read our full COVID-19 news coverage and analysis here.