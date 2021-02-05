Chief economist update: NIRP embedded in BOE forecasts

The Bank of England (BOE) gave financial markets what they wanted and kept monetary policy settings unchanged - the bank rate at a record low 0.1% and QE at £895 billion - at its first Monetary Policy Committee meeting on February 4.

It was hoping for the best outcome.

In BOE governor Andrew Bailey's words: "The monetary policy committee's central forecast assumes that Covid-related restrictions and people's health concerns weigh on activity in the near term, but that the vaccination programme leads to those easing, such that gross domestic product is projected to recover strongly from the second quarter of 2021, towards pre-Covid levels."

The BOE forecasts GDP to contract by 4.2% in the March 2021 quarter before recovering in the following three quarters to end with a 5% expansion this year and return to pre-pandemic levels by the first quarter of 2022.

"CPI inflation is currently below the MPC's 2% target, largely reflecting the direct and indirect effects of Covid-19. As temporary effects fade and the impact of spare capacity diminishes over 2021, inflation rises towards the target."

However, the Monetary Policy Report stressed that, "The outlook for the economy remained unusually uncertain. It depended on the evolution of the pandemic and measures taken to protect public health, as well as the nature of, and transition to, the new trading arrangements between the European Union and the United Kingdom. It would also depend on the responses of households, businesses and financial markets to these developments".

Reasons behind the BOE's preparation for the worst.

"While the Committee was clear that it did not wish to send any signal that it intended to set a negative Bank Rate at some point in the future, on balance, it concluded overall that it would be appropriate to start the preparations to provide the capability to do so if necessary in the future. The MPC therefore agreed to request that the PRA [Prudential Regulation Authority] should engage with PRA-regulated firms to ensure they commence preparations in order to be ready to implement a negative Bank Rate at any point after six months."

No need to speculate whether the BOE will embark on a negative interest rate policy (NIRP) or not, the Monetary Policy Report suggests it will.

"The MPC's projections are conditioned on the market path for interest rates, which is close to zero over the forecast period (Table 1.A)."

Table 1.A shows the BOE's growth, inflation and unemployment rate projections assumed the Bank Rate at minus 0.1% by the first quarter of 2022 and up to the first quarter of the following year.