NEWS
EVENTS
LITTLE BLACK BOOK
JOURNALS
VIDEOS
FS ASPIRE CPD
LOG IN
CONTACT
SUBSCRIBE
Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW
Economics
Chief economist update: NIRP embedded in BOE forecasts
BY BENJAMIN ONG  |  FRIDAY, 5 FEB 2021   10:43AM

The Bank of England (BOE) gave financial markets what they wanted and kept monetary policy settings unchanged - the bank rate at a record low 0.1% and QE at £895 billion - at its first Monetary Policy Committee meeting on February 4.

It was hoping for the best outcome.

In BOE governor Andrew Bailey's words: "The monetary policy committee's central forecast assumes that Covid-related restrictions and people's health concerns weigh on activity in the near term, but that the vaccination programme leads to those easing, such that gross domestic product is projected to recover strongly from the second quarter of 2021, towards pre-Covid levels."

The BOE forecasts GDP to contract by 4.2% in the March 2021 quarter before recovering in the following three quarters to end with a 5% expansion this year and return to pre-pandemic levels by the first quarter of 2022.

Sponsored by AIA Australia
Our new income protection cover Starting a new conversation

"CPI inflation is currently below the MPC's 2% target, largely reflecting the direct and indirect effects of Covid-19. As temporary effects fade and the impact of spare capacity diminishes over 2021, inflation rises towards the target."

However, the Monetary Policy Report stressed that, "The outlook for the economy remained unusually uncertain. It depended on the evolution of the pandemic and measures taken to protect public health, as well as the nature of, and transition to, the new trading arrangements between the European Union and the United Kingdom. It would also depend on the responses of households, businesses and financial markets to these developments".

Reasons behind the BOE's preparation for the worst.

"While the Committee was clear that it did not wish to send any signal that it intended to set a negative Bank Rate at some point in the future, on balance, it concluded overall that it would be appropriate to start the preparations to provide the capability to do so if necessary in the future. The MPC therefore agreed to request that the PRA [Prudential Regulation Authority] should engage with PRA-regulated firms to ensure they commence preparations in order to be ready to implement a negative Bank Rate at any point after six months."

No need to speculate whether the BOE will embark on a negative interest rate policy (NIRP) or not, the Monetary Policy Report suggests it will.

"The MPC's projections are conditioned on the market path for interest rates, which is close to zero over the forecast period (Table 1.A)."

Table 1.A shows the BOE's growth, inflation and unemployment rate projections assumed the Bank Rate at minus 0.1% by the first quarter of 2022 and up to the first quarter of the following year.

Read more: BOEMonetary Policy ReportAndrew BaileyAngelou The Bank of EnglandCPIEuropean Union
VIEW COMMENTS
Related News
Chief economist update: Virus now, inflation later
Super SA to close growth option
Poor progress on human rights revealed
Chief economist update: We're not there yet
FCA reviews regulation of foreign financial services firms
Chief economist update: UK plans for jobs
Rice Warner questions super return targets
Mirova chief labels ethical investing pledges hollow
Costs spiral for baby boomers
Chief economist update: Weaker yen strengthening Japan
Editor's Choice
Diversa, BetaShares relationship probed
ELIZABETH MCARTHUR
The House of Representatives Standing Committee on Economics has questioned Future Super, Verve and Diversa Trustees on their relationship with BetaShares.
JPMAM unveils sustainable fund
KARREN VERGARA
J.P. Morgan Asset Management has launched a sustainable fund in Australia following the success of its European strategy.
Industry fund promotes for GM role
JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |   12:38PM
A major industry superannuation fund has promoted from within to fill a vacant general manager position.
Lifecycle products cost members: Research
ELIZA BAVIN  |   11:42AM
New Rainmaker research has found being a member of a typical lifecycle MySuper product could reduce a person's retirement savings by up to 23% by age 70.
Videos
Brought to you by
Get it Daily
Keep up to date, don't be the last to know! Get the Financial Standard Daily Newsletter.
SUBSCRIBE
Products
'Guide To' Series
Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO
Publisher's Forum
Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO
Product Showcases
Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO
Expert Feed
Phil Anderson
General Manager Policy & Professionalism
Association of Financial Advisers
Elisha Edwin
Associate Lawyer
Conditsis Lawyers
Damian Ryan
Partner, Tax National Sector Lead, Asset and Wealth Management
KPMG Australia
David Thornton
Journalist
Money Magazine
Industry Events
MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
MAR
2
Chief Economist Forum 
MAR
4
Chief Economist Forum 
MAR
16
Advisers Big Day Out - Perth 
MAR
17
Advisers Big Day Out - Adelaide 
MAR
18
Advisers Big Day Out - Melbourne 
Your Opinion
MORE POLLS
  Many super funds significantly increased insurance premiums in 2020, largely attributing the rises to industry reform. Do you anticipate the trend to continue in 2021?
Featured Profile
MORE PROFILES
Lucy Steed
CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER
MELIOR INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT PTY LTD
Melior chief executive Lucy Steed doesn't do things by accident; she has always known what she is good at and where her path is. But a few years ago, she was forced to align her head with her heart. Elizabeth McArthur writes.
READ MORE
Professional Subscription for $295
(inc GST) for 1 year.
SUBSCRIBE
ACCESS MORE CONTENT
FS Advice
The Australian Journal of Financial Planning.
MORE INFO
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Latest News
Financial Standard
Free Newsletter
My Profile
Industry Events
CPD Program
Products
Research
Performance Tables
Journals
FSiTV
Copyright © 1992-2021 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.
Link to something pWHfpODH