Chief economist update: It's raining jobs

Australian 'men' (and women) at work' that is.

According to the Australian Bureau of Statistics' (ABS): "Employment increased by 115,000 people in May, following the 31,000 fall in April, around the Easter holiday period. Over the past two months, employment increased by around 84,000 people, and was 1% higher in May 2021 than at the start of the pandemic."

This is more than three times market expectations for a still not insignificant addition of 30,000 and disproving earlier apprehensions that around 100K-150,000 Australians would lose employment after the government's JobKeeper scheme ended in March.

My back of the envelope calculations shows that a total of 256,000 jobs have been created in the first five months of this year, more than making up for the 96,400 positions lost in 2020.

The ABS said the unemployment rate fell to 5.1%, which was below March 2020 (5.3 per cent) and back to the level in February 2020 (5.1%) - lower than expectations for an unchanged print at 5.5% and the seventh straight month of decline in the jobless rate.

Even better, this comes amid the rise in the participation rate from 65.9% in April to 66.2% in May - a whispering distance from the historic high of 66.3% recorded in March this year - itself, a positive indicator, as more jobseekers re-enter the labour force amid optimism in finding employment.

And why the heck wouldn't Australians see the glass more than half-full? Not when the NAB business survey found that business conditions rose to a fresh record high reading of +37 in May, from what were then all-time highs of +32 in April and +24 in March. More to the point, the latest NAB survey shows the "employment index" rising from 20 in April to a record high reading of 25 in May.

Not only that, despite the recent lockdown in Melbourne denting consumer confidence in June, the reading of 107.2 remains well-above its long-term average of 101.4 and is 14.5% higher than it was a year earlier. As per Westpac, "Jobs confidence' is still positive, the index was coming off its best read in a decade in May".

But, as Ella Fiztgerald sings, "into each life some rain must fall". Australia's "jobs full" recovery brings with it that horrible thought that the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) and/or the federal government withdrawing their policy largesse.

Que horror! Monetary and fiscal accommodation no more!

We all wish and hope and pray that everything returns to pre-pandemic normal. So, why are financial markets throwing a tantrum at mounting indications that we are on our way there?

