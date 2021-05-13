NEWS
Economics
Chief economist update: Inflation scare
BY BENJAMIN ONG  |  THURSDAY, 13 MAY 2021   10:03AM

Wall Street's down!

All four US benchmark equity indices dropped overnight - the Dow by 1.99; the S&P 500 by 2.1%; the Nasdaq composite by 2.7%; and the Russell 2000 by 3.3%.

The yield on 10-year US bonds increased to 1.70% from 1.62% the day before. The VIX index - the fear gauge - soared by 26.3% to a reading of 27.59 (the highest since March this year) and the US dollar index rose by 0.7% to 90.8.

The fear du' jour is that the US Federal Reserve might start withdrawing policy accommodation sooner than its peddling, sparked by resurgent concerns over inflation.

The US Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) reported that headline inflation rose by 0.8% over the month of April - the biggest increase since June 2009 and four times above market expectations for a 0.2% gain - taking the annual headline inflation rate to 4.2% (the fastest rate since September 2008) from 2.6% in the previous month.

Core inflation (all items less food and energy) rose by 0.9% in April - the largest since April 1982 - with the annual rate accelerating to 3.0%, nearly double March's 1.6% rate.

There is no denying that part of the jump in the annual inflation rate in April is due to base effects - both the headline and core CPI dropped by 0.7% in the month of April 2020. However, it's also true that the re-opening of the US economy, pent-up demand and government handouts make consumers more willing to accept higher prices passed on by businesses that are paying higher costs due to continuing bottlenecks in the supply chain.

But the Fed has already told us this would happen. Chair Jerome Powell has stressed time and again that, although measured inflation would increase in the coming months, it is likely to be "transitory" - one that's echoed by his merry FOMC men.

"It will take some time before we see substantial further progress," he said.

And if the Fed is right, the most recent dot plot shows that the fed funds rate would remain at 0 - 0.25% until at least the year 2023.

This is based on the assumptions that the PCE price index - the central bank's favoured inflation measure - would grow by 2.4% in 2021 (from 1.8% projected in December 2020) before slowing to 2.0% in 2022 (from 1.9%) and lifting ever so gently to 2.1% in 2023 (from 2.0%).

... and don't forget the Fed's change of strategy towards average inflation targeting -- the Fed is switching from a point target of 2% inflation to achieving "achieve inflation that averages 2 percent over time" - announced on the 27 August 2020 at Jackson Hole.

Finally, the financial markets' reaction to sooner-than-later Fed tightening could, in itself, fulfil the Fed's prophecy of later-than-sooner tightening.

This is because persistent losses in the equity markets would erode the "wealth effect", the rise in bond yields would make credit more expensive and the higher US dollar would reduce America's export competitiveness in the global market.

Read our full COVID-19 news coverage and analysis here.

