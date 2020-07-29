NEWS
EVENTS
LITTLE BLACK BOOK
JOURNALS
VIDEOS
FS ASPIRE CPD
LOG IN
CONTACT
SUBSCRIBE
Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW
Economics
Chief economist update: Gold 2000
BY BENJAMIN ONG  |  WEDNESDAY, 29 JUL 2020   12:00PM

Gold prices have already been on the up and up last year, buoyed by major world central banks' about face towards a more accommodative policy - led by the US Federal Reserve's interest rate cuts (July, September and October 2019).

Gold prices surged from US$1282.10 an ounce in January 2019 to a high of US$1552.00/ounce in September before ending the year at US$1515.00 per ounce.

Despite the strong upward momentum, there was nary a whisper of gold catching up with its previous record high of US$1900.30/ounce it set back in September 2011.

The coronavirus pandemic has changed all this. The price of gold has now soared to a new high of US$1964.05/ounce and sparking speculations for a break above the US$2000 mark.

Sponsored by Franklin Templeton
Report: Building stronger relationships with ESG investing

This reminds me of speculations of seven years before.

At the start of the year 2013 -- when gold was fetching around US$1600 an ounce, not a few expected the shiny metal to rally to around US$2000 by year end - US$3000 if they got lucky.

But they're little leaguers compared with those predicting gold US$5000 (BofA Merrill Lynch) and most definitely far, far pessimistic than US Global Investors' forecast for...wait for it...US$46,000/oz made less than a year before.

Perhaps, they've learned their lesson for so far I haven't seen fearless prices forecasts of the kind.

Just as today, the rationales for the continued ascent in gold prices were rational.

Massive amounts of money printing are debasing currencies. When faith in the fiat currency is lost, hard commodities, especially gold, provide a safer haven.

So much so that even central banks are loading up (or plan to) on gold. After buying 650 metric tonnes of the metal last year, Forbes cites a World Gold Council survey indicating that: "Overall, three quarters of all the central banks that responded to the survey thought that global bank gold holdings would increase."

And why wouldn't they?

With interest rates at near-zero, zero, or even negative, the opportunity cost of holding gold is basically nil. The still uncertain outlook brought on by the pandemic could force interest rates lower and for longer.

Low interest rates offer little incentive to hold bonds. Sure, there is no interest payment attached to gold, but it also does not contain the prospect of a fall in capital value should interest rates head even lower.

The massive amount of monetary and fiscal stimulus implemented around the globe could lead to rising inflation - gold's best friend.

All signs appear to point to further gains in gold prices.

Then again, the yellow metal's sharp rally has put it at overbought levels.

Fundamentally, there is very limited scope for interest rates to decline further and that inflation fears are unjustified given the longer-lasting negative impact of the pandemic on consumer and business sentiment.

As with everything else during these trying times, the coronavirus will dictate what happens to gold.

Read our full COVID-19 news coverage and analysis here.

VIEW COMMENTS
Related News
Chief economist update: Second waving, not drowning
Chief economist update: Stop right now, thank you very much
Chief economist update: Victoria's secret
Chief economist update: Flattening the rebound
Chief economist update: A tale of two quarters
Chief economist update: China recovery would have been good for Oz
Chief economist update: The post-pandemic problem
Chief economist update: Extraordinarily uncertain outlook
Chief economist update: No Karens in China
Chief economist update: Not easy easing restrictions
Editor's Choice
Ironbark restructures two funds
KANIKA SOOD
Ironbark Asset Management has appointed two managers as it restructures two previously multi-manager funds with the aim of improving liquidity and pricing.
Momentum, quality outperform in 2020: S&P
ALLY SELBY
Quality and low volatility indices outperformed during the COVID-19 financial crash, which saw the Australian share market drop 35.9% between February 20 and March 23, according to new research coming out of S&P Dow Jones Indices.
Queenslanders drain super: ISA
ELIZA BAVIN
Industry Super Australia (ISA) claims 27% of Queenslanders with a super account have accessed the Early Release of Super (ERS) scheme; the highest proportion in the nation.
Life insurance needs to prove value
ANNABELLE DICKSON
Life insurance claims paid out billions of dollars to Australians last year. However, the industry needs to focus on creating awareness for its members as it is faced with negative sentiment, specifically around group insurance, the FSC Life Insurance Summit has heard.
Videos
Brought to you by
Get it Daily
Keep up to date, don't be the last to know! Get the Financial Standard Daily Newsletter.
SUBSCRIBE
Products
'Guide To' Series
Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO
Publisher's Forum
Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO
Product Showcases
Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO
Expert Feed
Jim Stackpool
Managing Director
Certainty Advice Group
Jennifer Wu
Vice President
JP Morgan Chase Bank N.A.
Simon Carrodus
Solicitor Director
The Fold Legal
Sonia Cruz
Head of Licensing
The Fold Legal
Infographic: Vanguard's low-cost factor funds and ETFs
Featured Profile
MORE PROFILES
Lara Bourguignon
CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER
SUPERCONCEPTS
From a starry-eyed student to managing director superannuation, retirement and platforms at AMP Australia, Lara Bourguignon explains how important it is to find balance in everything you do. Eliza Bavin writes.
READ MORE
Professional Subscription for $295
(inc GST) for 1 year.
SUBSCRIBE
OTHER PUBLICATIONS
FS Advice
The Australian Journal of Financial Planning.
MORE INFO
Get the free iPad app
Download the Financial Standard iPad app for FREE.
DOWNLOAD
Latest News
Financial Standard
Free Newsletter
My Profile
Industry Events
CPD Program
Products
Research
Performance Tables
Journals
FSiTV
Copyright © 1992-2020 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.
Link to something 3w9ZNECz