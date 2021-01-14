NEWS
EVENTS
LITTLE BLACK BOOK
JOURNALS
VIDEOS
FS ASPIRE CPD
LOG IN
CONTACT
SUBSCRIBE
Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW
Economics
Chief economist update: China on my mind
BY BENJAMIN ONG  |  THURSDAY, 14 JAN 2021   10:55AM

The All Ordinaries index finished 2020 with a gain of 0.7%. Nothing to write home to mother about, especially compared with the 16.3% and 16.0% surge in the S&P 500 and the Nikkei-225, respectively, over the same period.

However, the local bourse's performance when looked at in the context of the coronavirus pandemic that witnessed a virtual freezing of domestic and international activity - due to disruptions in supply chains, social restrictions, business and school lockdowns and cross-border closures.

The benchmark index rallied by 50.1% after dropping to an eight-year low on 23 March 2020 (a 32.9% loss from the start of 2020) buoyed by swift and aggressive monetary and fiscal policy responses.

The All Ordinaries index is up 1.5% so far this year and is expected to end the vaccine year 2021 with around a 15% gain.

This isn't hard to achieve, especially relative to the challenges that Australia (and the world) has had to navigate through last year. Fiscal and monetary support provided a parachute to falling domestic economic activity so much so the Treasury upgraded its 2020-21 GDP growth forecast to an expansion of 0.75% (MYEFO) from a contraction of 1.5% foreseen in the October Budget - leading to a lower unemployment rate and reduced underlying cash deficit (to 9.9% of GDP from 11.0% of GDP).

It's only gonna get better. The coronavirus vaccine presently being distributed in parts of the world provides optimism that covid-19, too, shall pass. Australia may not start inoculating its population until late February/early March but with only a 0.1% total cases of infection per million heads and only 0.004% deaths (based on worldometers.info data), Australians could afford to wait for the jab.

Latest Australian Prudential Regulation Authority (APRA) figures indicate that there's more than A$200 billion in savings - A$113 billion in household banking deposits and A$104 billion in non-financial business deposits - that are waiting to be deployed. Add to this the wealth effect from equity and property market gains.

What's not in the headlines but quite discernible is the way Australian businesses were able to adapt their operations to the COVID-19 normal. So too has the population's fear of contracting the virus, now that there's greater knowledge about its transmission (and the availability of the vaccine) and Australian's wide acceptance of federal and state laws implemented to control any outbreak.

Just imagine all those savings being put to use to satisfy pent-up demand.

While for sure and for certain, 2021 couldn't be worse than the annus horribilis that preceded it, risks remain.

Recall that this time last year, the world was applauding the US-China trade deal.

Trump's now gone and Biden could begin repairing Sino-Yankee relations.

But Australia has graduated from being caught in the US-China spat crossfire to being directly in Beijing's line of fire.

Unless diplomatic and trade tensions with Australia's biggest trading partner ease, and soon, this one could become the domestic economy's biggest stumbling block for 2021.

Read our full COVID-19 news coverage and analysis here.

VIEW COMMENTS
Related News
Chief economist update: Government spending made money, saved money
Chief economist update: The virus, the vaccine, the variant
Chief economist update: COVID with a vengeance
Chief economist update: An extra mile for a deal
Chief economist update: Japan's five minutes of sunshine
Chief economist update: China turns crisis into opportunity
Chief economist update: Greed is good
Best managed funds, ETFs named
Chief economist update: China keeps on going and going
Chief economist update: David Australia versus Goliath China
Editor's Choice
Citi unifies global wealth management business
ELIZABETH MCARTHUR
Citi has overhauled its wealth management business, bringing together its global consumer banking and institutional client operations.
IFM impersonated in scam
ELIZA BAVIN
IFM Investors has become the subject of an email scam as it also battles claims it overvalued certain assets.
Former Christian Super deputy CIO in new role
KANIKA SOOD
The former deputy chief investment of Christian Super has joined the Cook Islands National Superannuation Fund, as it starts an internal investment team.
Lack of diversity major business risk: SSGA
RACHEL ALEMBAKIS
Racial and ethnic inequity is a systemic risk that "threatens lives, companies, communities, and our economy", according to one of the largest global fund managers.
Videos
Brought to you by
Get it Daily
Keep up to date, don't be the last to know! Get the Financial Standard Daily Newsletter.
SUBSCRIBE
Products
'Guide To' Series
Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO
Publisher's Forum
Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO
Product Showcases
Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO
Expert Feed
Phil Anderson
General Manager Policy & Professionalism
Association of Financial Advisers
Elisha Edwin
Associate Lawyer
Conditsis Lawyers
Damian Ryan
Partner, Tax National Sector Lead, Asset and Wealth Management
KPMG Australia
David Thornton
Journalist
Money Magazine
Industry Events
MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
FEB
25
Investment Leadership Awards 
MAR
2
Chief Economist Forum 
MAR
4
Chief Economist Forum 
MAR
16
Advisers Big Day Out - Perth 
MAR
17
Advisers Big Day Out - Adelaide 
Your Opinion
MORE POLLS
  Many super funds significantly increased insurance premiums in 2020, largely attributing the rises to industry reform. Do you anticipate the trend to continue in 2021?
Featured Profile
MORE PROFILES
John McMurdo
CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER AND MANAGING DIRECTOR
AUSTRALIAN ETHICAL INVESTMENT LIMITED
Australian Ethical's chief executive John McMurdo's adventure into the world of mountain biking kicked into gear more than a decade ago. He speaks to Ally Selby about the discipline's surprising similarities to business.
READ MORE
Professional Subscription for $295
(inc GST) for 1 year.
SUBSCRIBE
ACCESS MORE CONTENT
FS Advice
The Australian Journal of Financial Planning.
MORE INFO
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Latest News
Financial Standard
Free Newsletter
My Profile
Industry Events
CPD Program
Products
Research
Performance Tables
Journals
FSiTV
Copyright © 1992-2021 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.
Link to something nwWaL1nO