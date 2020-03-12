Chief economist update: Budget surplus or bust

It's official! The World Health Organisation (WHO) has declared COVID-19 a pandemic.

Uh, scary! But what's in a word? According to the ABC: "An outbreak is a sudden rise in cases of a disease in a particular place. An epidemic is a large outbreak. A pandemic means a global epidemic."

For those wanting a more "high brow" description, the Department of Health explains why the Australian government has activated its emergency response - working on to a pandemic two weeks ahead of the WHO's official declaration.

"So while the WHO is yet to declare ... it's moved towards a pandemic phase, we believe that the risk of a global pandemic is very much upon us and as a result, as a government, we need to take the steps necessary to prepare for such a pandemic," Prime Minister Scott Morrison said.

The Federal Government this morning announced a $17 billion stimulus package focused on wage subsidies for apprentices, cash for SMEs, pensioners and Newstart recipients, and expanded investment write-off allowances.

This comes on top of the bushfire relief spending of at least A$2 billion - and interest free business loans - announced in late January.

Bye bye surplus.

The government's Mid-year Economic and Financial Outlook (MYEFO) handed down in December 2019, estimated an underlying cash SURPLUS of A$5.0 billion in FY2019-20. Take away least A$19 billion (A$17b plus A$2b) in extra spending, leaves a DEFICIT of A$14.0 billion ... and that's before factoring in the drop in government revenues due the general slowdown in business activity.

But nah, prime minister (and treasurer) not a single Australian would fault you for not achieving that promised surplus. Australians, all, might even celebrate you should your efforts succeed in extending the country's 29 years of no recession into 30 years.

The latest reads from the NAB Business Survey and the Westpac/Melbourne Institute clearly shows waning confidence.

The NAB business confidence index fell to a reading of -4 in February from -1 in the previous month, its lowest level since July 2013. Business conditions declined to 0 from +2 due to weaker trading conditions and profitability.

...and this was before the coronavirus turned into a worldwide coronaphobia.

The extent of coronaphobia could be discern from the Westpac/Melbourne Institute's latest survey of consumer confidence - the index dropped by 3.8% to a reading of 91.9 in March - the lowest in five years and the second lowest since the GFC -- from 95.5 in the previous month. The survey was conducted in the week from March 2 to 6 March 2020. The RBA cut rates on March 4.

Australia's finances certainly won't be in a surplus this financial year but that's better than the economy going bust.