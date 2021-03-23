Chief economist update: BOE not letting its guard down

"At its meeting ending on 17 March 2021, the Committee judged that the existing stance of monetary policy remains appropriate. The MPC voted unanimously to maintain Bank Rate at 0.1%. The Committee voted unanimously for the Bank of England to maintain the stock of sterling non-financial investment-grade corporate bond purchases, financed by the issuance of central bank reserves, at £20 billion. The Committee voted unanimously for the Bank of England to continue with its existing programme of UK government bond purchases, financed by the issuance of central bank reserves, maintaining the target for the stock of these government bond purchases at £875 billion and so the total target stock of asset purchases at £895 billion."

This was the Bank of England's (BOE) long-winded way of saying "see last month's (4 February 2021) policy decision, despite improved tidings on economic growth, rates of infections, vaccinations, topped by additional stimulus from the Exchequer from a month earlier.

"Since the time of that forecast, developments in global GDP growth have been a little stronger than anticipated, and the substantial new US fiscal stimulus package should provide significant additional support to the outlook," it said.

"The rates of COVID infections and hospitalisations have fallen markedly across the United Kingdom and the vaccination programme is proceeding at a rapid pace."

Worldometers.info data confirms the BOE's assertion. The seven-day moving average of daily cases of infections in the country has fallen from a high of 59,660 in early January to 5449 as at March 21, with active cases dropping from around two million to 497,000 over the same period.

As such: "Plans for the easing of restrictions on activity have been announced and envisage that restrictions could be lifted somewhat more rapidly than was assumed in the February Report."

Furthermore, "Budget 2021, published in March, contained a number of significant new policy announcements, including the extension of the Coronavirus Job Retention Scheme and other measures to support the economy in the near term which had not been reflected in the February Report" - amounting to an additional £65 billion this year and in 2022.

The BOE's being prudent. After all, "There is judged to be a material degree of spare capacity at present. The outlook for the economy, and particularly the relative movement in demand and supply during the recovery from the pandemic, remains unusually uncertain. It continues to depend on the evolution of the pandemic, measures taken to protect public health, and how households, businesses and financial markets respond to these developments".

It should have added the risk of the EU's threatened ban on vaccine export shipments to the UK that, if implemented, could delay the UK's vaccination plans and the re-opening of business activity.

