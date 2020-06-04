NEWS
Economics
Chief economist update: Australian recession - the next generation
BY BENJAMIN ONG  |  THURSDAY, 4 JUN 2020   11:03AM

Technically, we're not there yet but Federal Treasurer Josh Frydenberg opted not for a stay of execution and acknowledged that Australia's 29-year recession-free run is over.

"Well, the answer to that is yes. And that is on the basis of the advice that I have from the Treasury Department about where the June quarter is expected to be."

Frydenberg's statement comes after the Australian Bureau of Statistics (ABS) released its March quarter 2020 National Accounts report that showed the economy contracted by 0.3% in the first three months of the year.

But unlike in 2000, 2008 and 2011, when Australia dodged a recession - two consecutive quarters of negative growth - this time, there's no escape.

"Clearly, with this once in a century pandemic, the impact on the economy has been very severe, the impact in the June quarter will be even more severe," Frydenberg said.

The details of the National Accounts underscore the fallout from the pandemic - and subsequent restrictions and lockdown measures imposed by nearly all governments on planet earth.

Had it not been for the 1.3% contribution from imports, Australia would have been grieving a much worse March quarter. Then again, that contribution was because of the 6.2% drop in imports over the March quarter - due to frozen international supply chains and domestic business operations.

What mattered big time though is Mighty Mo's rescue packages - more specifically, his JobSeeker and JobKeeper schemes and of course, the RBA's monetary policy accommodation.

So much so that, while the June quarter National Accounts will for sure and for certain confirm a technical recession in the domestic economy, Australia remains better than all the rest.

Using the same metric - quarter on quarter growth rate - Australia's 0.3% contraction in the March 2020 quarter is top of the pops compared with the US (-1.3%), the Eurozone (-3.8%), Germany (-2.2%), France (-5.3%), Italy (-5.3), Japan (-0.9%), the UK (-2.0) and China (-9.8%).

This justifies the Reserve Bank of Australia's (RBA) positive outlook for the domestic economy.

"...it is possible that the depth of the downturn will be less than earlier expected. The rate of new infections has declined significantly and some restrictions have been eased earlier than was previously thought likely," the RBA said.

"And there are signs that hours worked stabilised in early May, after the earlier very sharp decline. There has also been a pick-up in some forms of consumer spending."

The gradual relaxation of restrictions around the world should help underpin a shallower contraction/growth rebound in the domestic economy starting in the September quarter.

More so, given Mighty Mo's recently-announced Homebuilder initiative - A$25,000 grant for homebuilders and renovators - that should support the construction sector and the property market.

And then there's the wealth effect from the recovering stock market.

We'll be right mateys!!!

Read our full COVID-19 news coverage and analysis here.

Read more: National AccountsAustralian Bureau of StatisticsJobKeeperJobSeekerJosh FrydenbergReserve Bank of AustraliaTreasury Department
