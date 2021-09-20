NEWS
Investment

Charter Hall REIT, Hostplus acquire ALE

BY ANNABELLE DICKSON  |  MONDAY, 20 SEP 2021   12:33PM

Charter Hall Long WALE REIT (CLW) and a Charter Hall managed trust on behalf of Hostplus is set to acquire ALE Property Group.

The $1.68 billion transaction will see CLW and Hostplus each holding a 50% stake in ALE on completion.

The Charter Hall consortium will pay $5.68 per ALE share which is made up of $3.68 cash and 0.4 CLW securities per ALE securities and marks a 25.2% premium to Friday's closing price.

The ALE board said it received an unsolicited proposal from the Charter Hall consortium in July and went on to conduct an independent review to evaluate the proposal.

Sponsored by iShares
Invest for the long term with iShares ESG ETFs.

"The directors of ALE unanimously recommend that ALE securityholders vote in favour of the schemes, in the absence of a superior proposal and subject to the independent expert concluding that the schemes are in the best interests of ALE securityholders," the board said.

ALE's portfolio consists of 78 pubs that are 100% leased to Endeavour Group. Nearly all of the properties are in metropolitan areas and 94% are located on the east coast.

In addition, 95% of leases are triple net with a WALE of 7.5 years and annual rental escalation is linked to CPI.

Upon completion, CLW will increase its property portfolio to 550 properties worth $6.5 billion with a 98.4% occupancy rate. The WALE is set to be 12.6 years with passing rent worth $57.7 million.

The transaction will also diversify CLW's sector exposures to hospitality (18%), government (18%) government, telecommunications (13%), grocery and distribution (12%), convenience retail (10%), food manufacturing (8%), waste management (2%).

"We believe the transaction is attractive and designed to deliver significant benefits to both ALE and CLW securityholders. The transaction is consistent with CLW's strategy to invest in high quality real estate assets that are predominantly leased to corporate and government tenants on long-term leases," CLW fund manager Avi Anger said.

Read more: CLWHostplusCharter Hall Long WALE REITALE Property GroupAvi AngerEndeavour Group
