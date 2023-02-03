Charter Hall acquires stake in healthcare facility

Charter Hall acquires stake in healthcare facilityBY CHLOE WALKER | FRIDAY, 3 FEB 2023 12:42PM
Charter Hall's social infrastructure REIT (CQE) has purchased a 49.9% interest for $66.9 million in newly constructed healthcare, medical research, education, and training facility, Innovation Quarter (iQ).
CQE has funded the acquisition of iQ through the full divestment of securities held in Arena REIT (ARF) and the divestment of five non-core early learning properties.
iQ, which was jointly developed by Charter Hall and Western Sydney University, is in the growing healthcare and research precinct of Westmead.
Western Sydney University occupies approximately 47% of iQ on a 15-year initial term with the CSIRO occupying approximately 16% of the property on a 10-year initial term.
Other major tenants include Telstra Health, Psych Central and WentWest.
"Consistent with CQE's active portfolio curation strategy, we're pleased to add a high quality, new social infrastructure property to the portfolio with property fundamentals funded through the divestment of non-core assets," fund manager Travis Butcher said.
