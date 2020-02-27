NEWS
Investment
Challenger boutique winds up fund
BY KANIKA SOOD  |  THURSDAY, 27 FEB 2020   12:40PM

Aussie small caps manager Kinetic Investment Partners is terminating its last-standing retail fund as assets dwindle, but will continue to manage institutional money.

Last Friday, investors in the Kinetic Emerging Companies Fund were notified of the retail fund's termination.

Annual reports show the fund had $11.5 million in net assets at June 2018. A year later, assets had tumbled to about $3.3 million.

After a major unitholder pulled their money in 2019, the fund slipped below $2 million.

Kinetic Investment Partners was set up in 2005 by Richard Sharp and Jonathan Findlay of HSBC's small caps team. Challenger, which was then headed by Chris Cuffe, took a minority stake of about 19.9% in Kinetic. Challenger's multi-boutique business Fidante Partners is the responsible entity for the fund.

Kinetic currently manages about $600 million, for institutional and wholesale clients.

Two other Kinetic funds, the Kinetic Premier Small Companies Fund, and the Kinetic Wholesale Smaller Companies Fund are currently being wound up as well.

It is understood that the boutique doesn't have plans to tap the retail market.

In June last year, Kinetic lost a $230 million mandate from Vision Super, as the superannuation fund swapped it out (alongside Perpetual Investment Management's $170 million mandate) and made a $180 million allocation to RealIndex Investments.

Kinetic is one of the Fidante's 17 boutique partners, who together manage over $62.7 billion at December end, after picking up $1.9 billion in net inflows during the second half.

Fidante reported $45.5 million in net income for the six months ending December (1H20), slightly lower than 1H19's $46.3 million. Of this $45.5 million, performance fees accounted for $3.5 million. Its income margin slipped marginally from 16 bps in 1H19 to 15 bps in 1H20, impacted by lower Europe transaction fees.

Fidante has three other Aussie small caps managers, Lennox Capital Partners (started by former Macquarie investors), Eiger Capital (started by former UBS Asset Management team) and Novaport Capital (started by Challenger's former in-house team).

