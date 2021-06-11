CFS, UniSuper win customer satisfaction nods

Colonial First State and UniSuper are the superannuation of choice for consumers, taking home the highest satisfaction ratings in Roy Morgan's annual awards.

CFS received the Retail Super Fund of the Year nod in the 2020 Customer Satisfaction Awards, while UniSuper took home the Industry Super Fund of the Year award. CFS also took out the Major Retail Super Fund of the Year, while AustralianSuper won Major Industry Super Fund of the Year.

CFS general manager Kelly Power said 2020 was a year of "disruption from the pandemic and one where we sought to really support our customers during such uncertainty with their financial well-being".

"We entered 2021 with laser-like focus on our business transformation to continue to deliver outstanding market leading products, services and experiences for our customers and their advisers," she said.

Roy Morgan introduced the Major categories this year with the aim of recognising the largest players in more than 30 industries, which include the superannuation, banking, automotive, insurance, utilities and retail clothing.

In superannuation for example, the Major category looked at the top five super funds, while the non-Major categories covers every organisation.

The awards tracked the customer satisfaction, engagement and loyalty of over 50,000 respondents.

Beyond Bank won Bank of the Year, while Commonwealth Bank was the Major Bank of the Year.

OnePath won the Major Risk & Life Insurer of the Year gong.

Roy Morgan chief executive Michele Levine said last year has been a year like no other but this hasn't stopped businesses across the land stepping up to deliver high customer satisfaction to their customers in industries as diverse as finance and insurance, automotive, gas and electricity and even travel.

"Despite the COVID-19 pandemic there were several businesses that satisfied their customers at a high level in 2020 with ten businesses winning every monthly customer satisfaction award - a feat that not a single business achieved a year earlier," she said.