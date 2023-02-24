Newspaper icon
Financial Planning
Centrepoint Alliance scoping for scale

BY JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |  FRIDAY, 24 FEB 2023   12:48PM

Centrepoint Alliance said it is actively hunting acquisition opportunities, as it reported a significant increase in profit for the first half.

Reporting to the ASX, Centrepoint Alliance recorded a $2.8 million increase in profit before tax, largely driven by the completed sale of the Ventura Funds business. Total profit before tax came in at $3.7 million.

Gross revenues were also up, increasing by $38.8 million on the back of organic licenced adviser growth and the ClearView Advice acquisition.

The group said it achieved a normalised EBITDA of $3.8 million, up 52% on its FY22 results.

It said much of the result was due to increased scale of the business - something it's looking to add more of.

"The company continues to actively explore consolidation opportunities in what is a fragmented industry, but one which continues to improve and strengthen," it said.

"There is significant opportunity for further growth as Centrepoint Alliance has firmly established itself as the market leader for attracting quality firms looking for a new licensee."

Acquisitions remain a priority for the group, it said, and significant work has been undertaken during the period to identify potential targets.

"When considering potential licensee acquisition targets our focus is on adviser quality, low claims risk, comparable fee structures, realisable synergies, and cultural alignment," Centrepoint said.

The firm said it is also focused on acquiring capability and revenue adjacencies with other services being provided to advisers.

It currently has 511 licensed advisers, appointing 33 in the first half. It said its pipeline remains strong too. The first half also saw eight self-licensed firms onboarded, bringing the total to 194 representing 771 advisers. Its total footprint of advisers is 1282 or 8% of the market.

